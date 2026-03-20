Iron Horse Auction Company, Iron Horse Commercial Properties, and Great Neck Realty Company Retained to Market and Sell Multi-State Real Estate Development Portfolio Pursuant to Bankruptcy Court Order

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Iron Horse Auction Company, Inc., in conjunction with Iron Horse Commercial Properties, LLC and Great Neck Realty Company of North Carolina, LLC (collectively, the "Broker Team"), has been retained pursuant to an Order of the United States Bankruptcy Court authorizing their employment as exclusive agents to analyze the marketability and sell certain projects as identified by the Broker Team and Debtors of a real estate development portfolio on behalf of BRD Land & Investment et al., Case No. 26-30215, currently pending in the Western District of North Carolina.

The portfolio includes approximately thirty (30) residential development projects throughout North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Texas, as well as eight (8) commercial development projects throughout North Carolina.

Collectively, the residential projects include the potential development of more than 14,000 residential lots, offering a significant opportunity for regional and national homebuilders and developers.

The portfolio represents a diverse collection of development opportunities including residential communities at various stages of entitlement, along with strategically located commercial sites that are well positioned for future growth.

"With over 14,000 potential residential lots across multiple high-growth markets, this portfolio represents a compelling opportunity for developers," said William B. "Will" Lilly, Jr., President & CEO of Iron Horse Auction Company "Our focus will be on maximizing value of the assets through an efficient and orderly court-ordered process."

The Broker Team brings extensive experience not only in the sale of development land and commercial assets, but also in the marketing and disposition of real property in distressed situations such as bankruptcy and receivership proceedings. Additional details regarding the sales, including project data, bidding procedures, and sale timeline will be available in the coming weeks. However, interested parties are encouraged to reach out immediately to the Broker Team and visit https://www.veritaglobal.net/brd.

For more information, please contact:

Iron Horse Auction Company, Inc.

William B. "Will" Lilly, Jr.

704.985.9300

[email protected]

Or

Great Neck Realty Company of North Carolina

Robert "Rob" Tramantano

516.902.9568

[email protected]

About Iron Horse Auction Company, Inc.

Iron Horse Auction Company, Inc. is a nationally recognized auction and asset disposition firm specializing in the sale of real estate, industrial assets, and operating businesses. Founded in 1983, Iron Horse has conducted auctions and negotiated sales across more than 20 states, frequently serving bankruptcy trustees, receivers, secured lenders, and institutional clients.

About Iron Horse Commercial Properties, LLC

Iron Horse Commercial Properties, LLC provides brokerage and advisory services for commercial real estate transactions, including distressed asset sales, portfolio dispositions, and investment opportunities throughout the Southeast United States. It is wholly owned by the Principals of Iron Horse Auction Company, Inc.

About Great Neck Realty Co. of North Carolina, LLC

Great Neck Realty Company of North Carolina, LLC is a commercial real estate brokerage and advisory firm with a focus in restructurings and special situations, including bankruptcies and receiverships. Prior to founding the firm in 2019, Great Neck Realty Company's principal, Rob Tramantano, spent nearly 20 years with a premiere real estate and M&A firm in New York where he led and supported multiple engagement teams on a wide range of transactions across various sectors.

SOURCE Iron Horse Auction Company, Inc.