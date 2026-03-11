IRON Investors Lose Up to $22/Share -- LEVI & KORSINSKY, LLP Investigates Disc Medicine

Investigation examines gap between reported figures and GAAP results at Disc Medicine ahead of its 21.9% stock collapse

NEW YORK, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is investigating whether Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ: IRON) and certain of its officers fulfilled their disclosure obligations to investors in the period leading up to the company's announcement of a Complete Response Letter from the FDA. Shareholders who purchased IRON shares and incurred losses may obtain further information by contacting Levi & Korsinsky.

Under SEC regulations, public companies have an obligation to disclose material information to investors in a timely manner, and corporate insiders are prohibited from trading on the basis of material nonpublic information. The SEC has consistently emphasized that information about pending regulatory decisions, particularly those affecting a company's lead product candidate, constitutes material information that investors require to make informed decisions.

Disc's bitopertin program represents a cornerstone of the company's pipeline and the primary driver of its market valuation. The company had publicly communicated optimism about the program's regulatory path, and analyst consensus reflected an expectation of a favorable FDA outcome. Throughout the period preceding the CRL, the company's public filings and communications did not indicate that any material adverse regulatory developments of this kind were pending.

The FDA's Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) process involves ongoing dialogue between drug sponsors and the agency, including the exchange of review questions, deficiency letters, and pre-decision communications. Companies typically have visibility into the FDA's areas of concern well before a formal action letter is issued. The investigation will examine what Disc knew about the FDA's concerns regarding the bitopertin application and when that knowledge was obtained.

The 21.9% stock decline on February 13, 2026 following the CRL disclosure suggests that the market had not been adequately informed of the regulatory risks.

