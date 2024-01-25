Iron Workers Union Celebrates $1B Announcement for Blatnik Bridge Replacement

SUPERIOR, Wis., Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- President Biden announced nearly $5 billion in funding for major infrastructure projects across the nation during a stop in Superior, Wisconsin today. The highlight of the day was the allocation of more than $1 billion specifically targeted toward the replacement of the deteriorating Blatnik Bridge, a critical link connecting Superior, Wisconsin, to Duluth, Minnesota. This significant funding underscores the President's commitment to invest in America's infrastructure and job creation, a promise he made as a cornerstone of his administration.

The Blatnik Bridge project is anticipated to create hundreds of jobs for union Ironworkers over the coming years, providing a substantial boost to the local economy. Keith Musolf, Iron Worker Local 512 Business Agent and St. Louis County Commissioner, shared his perspective: "Today is one of the most exciting days in over half a century for the men and women of Ironworkers Local 512." Musolf went on to say, "this project will bring hundreds of thousands of work hours to members of Local 512 and increase the safety of our community members. The Blatnik Bridge is aging, and these repairs were essential to the economy and infrastructure for the surrounding communities. Working people across Wisconsin and Minnesota will surely feel the effects of this funding tenfold."

The remainder of the $5 billion will be invested in other essential infrastructure projects countrywide, ensuring a steady influx of safe, well-paying jobs for Union Workers. Major projects like the I-5 Bridge rehabilitation and Hood River White Salmon Bridge replacement in the Pacific Northwest are sure to see Iron Worker hands on deck, along with several others, all funded by today's announcement.

This funding signifies more than just physical infrastructure improvements; it represents the strengthening of our nation's economic foundation, providing much-needed relief and opportunity for American workers.

The Iron Workers Union (IW) represents 130,000 ironworkers in North America who work in construction on bridges; structural steel; ornamental, architectural, clean energy, and miscellaneous metals; rebar; and in fabrication shops.

