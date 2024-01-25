Iron Workers Union Celebrates $1B Announcement for Blatnik Bridge Replacement

News provided by

Iron Workers Union

25 Jan, 2024, 17:28 ET

SUPERIOR, Wis., Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- President Biden announced nearly $5 billion in funding for major infrastructure projects across the nation during a stop in Superior, Wisconsin today. The highlight of the day was the allocation of more than $1 billion specifically targeted toward the replacement of the deteriorating Blatnik Bridge, a critical link connecting Superior, Wisconsin, to Duluth, Minnesota. This significant funding underscores the President's commitment to invest in America's infrastructure and job creation, a promise he made as a cornerstone of his administration.

The Blatnik Bridge project is anticipated to create hundreds of jobs for union Ironworkers over the coming years, providing a substantial boost to the local economy. Keith Musolf, Iron Worker Local 512 Business Agent and St. Louis County Commissioner, shared his perspective: "Today is one of the most exciting days in over half a century for the men and women of Ironworkers Local 512." Musolf went on to say, "this project will bring hundreds of thousands of work hours to members of Local 512 and increase the safety of our community members. The Blatnik Bridge is aging, and these repairs were essential to the economy and infrastructure for the surrounding communities. Working people across Wisconsin and Minnesota will surely feel the effects of this funding tenfold."

The remainder of the $5 billion will be invested in other essential infrastructure projects countrywide, ensuring a steady influx of safe, well-paying jobs for Union Workers. Major projects like the I-5 Bridge rehabilitation and Hood River White Salmon Bridge replacement in the Pacific Northwest are sure to see Iron Worker hands on deck, along with several others, all funded by today's announcement.

This funding signifies more than just physical infrastructure improvements; it represents the strengthening of our nation's economic foundation, providing much-needed relief and opportunity for American workers.

The Iron Workers Union (IW) represents 130,000 ironworkers in North America who work in construction on bridges; structural steel; ornamental, architectural, clean energy, and miscellaneous metals; rebar; and in fabrication shops.

SOURCE Iron Workers Union

Also from this source

Portillo's workers win again at NLRB bringing them closer to a union contract

On April 13, 2023, Portillo's food production warehouse workers in Addison, IL overwhelmingly voted for representation by Iron Workers Local 853....
Iron Workers Union Celebrates Record-Breaking Attendance of Women at Tradeswomen Build Nations Conference

Iron Workers Union Celebrates Record-Breaking Attendance of Women at Tradeswomen Build Nations Conference

The Iron Workers Union is proud to announce that over 300 Ironworker women from across North America attended the annual North America Building...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Mining & Metals

Image1

Mining & Metals

Image1

Construction & Building

Image1

Labor & Union

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.