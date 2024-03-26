Iron Workers Union Statement on Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapse

WASHINGTON, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Association of Bridge, Structural, Ornamental, and Reinforcing Iron Workers is deeply saddened by the tragic collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore. Our hearts go out to the victims, their families, and all those affected by this devastating event. In these moments of sorrow, our thoughts and prayers are with the community.

We commend the first responders and rescue teams who act bravely in the face of danger to save lives. Their courage and dedication in these critical moments reflect the best of us. We stand in solidarity with the city of Baltimore and all involved as they navigate through this incredibly challenging time.

We stand in solidarity with the city of Baltimore and all involved as they navigate this challenging time. Post this

In times like these, we must come together, ensuring the safety and security of our infrastructure for all. Our leadership team is in close contact with local and state authorities to offer our assistance and support in the recovery process. When the time comes, we are committed to mobilizing our members to restore this crucial piece of Baltimore's infrastructure. Together, we will rebuild and, in doing so, honor the memory of those we have lost.

The Iron Workers Union (IW) represents 130,000 ironworkers in North America who work in construction on bridges; structural steel; ornamental, architectural, clean energy, and miscellaneous metals; rebar; and in fabrication shops.

SOURCE Iron Workers Union