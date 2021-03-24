Ironclad Announces Expansion of Partner Ecosystem with New Investment and Growth of Company Leadership

SAN FRANCISCO, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ironclad, a leader in the contract lifecycle management space, according to Forrester , today announced the expansion of its partner ecosystem with Salesforce Ventures' investment in the company's $100 million Series D round . As part of the expansion, Ironclad has added Amy Guarino to company leadership as VP of Global Alliances and will be releasing new product integrations. The partner ecosystem is an integral part of the first digital contracting platform for modern businesses, which will be unveiled at Ironclad's flagship 2021 State of Digital Contracting (SDC) event on Thursday.

"We are excited to partner with Ironclad as they transform the future of digital contracting, making our customers more agile and efficient as we pivot to a work from anywhere world," said Matt Garratt, Managing Partner, Salesforce Ventures.

As a key part of the expansion of Ironclad's partner ecosystem, Amy Guarino has joined Ironclad as VP of Global Alliances. Formerly VP of Business Development at Marketo, Guarino brings over 35 years of experience in driving global expansion and strategic partnerships for companies that have defined their categories. Guarino joins a leadership team composed of former executives from Salesforce, Zendesk, and other leading companies.

Ironclad will also release new integrations, focusing on Sales and Procurement, to enable digital contracting across the business. Teams from Sales and Procurement to Finance and HR use Ironclad, the only CLM solution flexible enough to handle all types of business contracts. "Ironclad is so much easier and more efficient to use," said Heather Quinn, Contracts Administrator at Cofense. "Sales and Procurement are now a lot happier with Legal's turnaround time and the visibility into their contracts."

"Our goal is to build the digital contracting standard for modern business," said Guarino. "This is an ambitious goal, and it requires building an ecosystem of partners across consulting, software, platforms, as well as global strategic partners across all of our customer segments."

Ironclad will share its latest innovation in creating a connected contracting ecosystem at the 2021 State of Digital Contracting (SDC) on March 25th. SDC is the only event that brings together the leading minds at the intersection of technology and business to prepare professionals for the evolving state of business contracting. To reserve your spot, visit here .

