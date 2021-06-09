Ironclad Announces State of Digital Contracting Summit for Makers

"Ironclad's State of Digital Contracting has become the go-to event for the latest news, trends, perspectives on digital contracting. This is a much-needed opportunity to collaborate with and learn from the industry's best and brightest as we grapple with all the changes in business," said O'Carroll. "This will be my first State of Digital Contracting since joining Ironclad, so I'm especially excited to share my vision for legal transformation and how the 'maker mindset' will elevate the legal community."

Attendees will hear sessions on adopting a "maker mindset," trends in the legal industry, the future of legal ops, and digital contracting . Speakers and sessions include:

"State of the World" with Chris Young , General Counsel at Ironclad

, General Counsel at Ironclad Keynote with Mary O'Carroll , Chief Community Officer at Ironclad, former Founding Director of Legal Operations at Google and former President of Corporate Legal Operations Consortium (CLOC)

, Chief Community Officer at Ironclad, former Founding Director of Legal Operations at Google and former President of Corporate Legal Operations Consortium (CLOC) "What is the Maker Mindset?" with Kary Byron , former host of Mythbusters

The agenda also includes hands-on, interactive demos from Ironclad customers and leading legal innovators walking through the process of digitizing contracts with Ironclad's digital contracting platform. Finally, a special exclusive announcement will be made by O'Carroll to close the event.

To see highlights from past State of Digital Contracting summits, please visit here . For more information about the event or to RSVP, please visit Ironclad's State of Digital Contracting event page.

About Ironclad

Ironclad is the leading digital contracting platform. L'Oréal, Staples, Mastercard, and other leading innovators use Ironclad to collaborate and negotiate on contracts, accelerate contracting while maintaining compliance, and turn contracts into critical carriers of operational business intelligence. It's the only platform flexible enough to handle every type of contract workflow, whether a sales agreement, an HR agreement or a complex NDA. The company was named one of the 20 Rising Stars on the Forbes Cloud 100 list, and is backed by leading investors like Accel, Y Combinator, Sequoia, and BOND.

To learn more, visit www.ironcladapp.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

