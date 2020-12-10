Ironclad Assembles AI and Legal Experts to Discuss Inflection Point for AI and Contracting, Announces Partnership with Google Cloud AI

"2019 opened up a whole world of possibilities for the future of contracts," said Ironclad CTO and co-founder Cai GoGwilt. "The game has been raised so much that any legal NLP product built before 2019 will need to radically re-engineer their whole approach, if they are to remain competitive."

Contracts are the lifeblood of modern business, but because they're so connected and complex, they've remained essentially untouched by digital transformation until recently. "I believe the single biggest opportunity for AI in the enterprise is going to be turning unstructured data into structured data. And, bit for bit, the most valuable unstructured data document type is going to be the contract," said Mr. Valloppillil.

With Ironclad's AI capabilities, customers who are alpha users are already working 50% faster and obtaining 3 times more contract data than before. "We don't want to build AI because it's the flashy thing to do, but because the technology is finally able to improve all teams' day-to-day experience of contracting," said GoGwilt. "We're just getting started. We can't wait to bring the latest technology to bear against the most challenging problems of modern contracting."

