Ironclad Unveils New AI Assistant and Agents to Bring Contract Intelligence to Every Agreement

New conversational assistant and AI agents turn contracts into real‑time intelligence and actions, helping businesses move faster, reduce risk, and accelerate revenue

SAN FRANCISCO, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ironclad, the AI contracting company accelerating business with every contract, today launched new contract intelligence capabilities. By connecting structured contract data, unstructured contract language, and workflow context, this new functionality works across the entire Ironclad platform so legal, procurement, finance, and sales teams can instantly understand what is in their business agreements and act on it, without switching systems or relying on manual analysis.

Building on its latest wave of AI agents and following its recent milestone of surpassing $200 million in annual recurring revenue, Ironclad is leading the category transformation from a system of record to a system of action. For more than a decade, contract lifecycle management (CLM) platforms have operated primarily as static systems of record – storing agreements but requiring teams to manually extract insights and drive follow-up actions. Contract intelligence is what happens when AI understands both what's inside your agreements and how those agreements move through your business — turning contracts from static records into a living source of insight.

Customers are realizing tangible benefits from Ironclad's AI investments. Early results from the recently launched Intake Agent demonstrate measurable efficiency gains, including a 50% reduction in average submission time. Over 65% of customers have already adopted Ironclad AI capabilities, underscoring the rapid shift to intelligent, action-oriented contracting.

"Contracts are at the core of every business, and contract intelligence finally makes them actionable," said Dan Springer, CEO of Ironclad. "Now, businesses can use our platform to review contracts against their playbooks, surface risks and business opportunities across millions of agreements, and determine the next best action for every agreement."

At the core of Ironclad's contract intelligence offerings is the new Ironclad Assistant, which allows teams to conversationally interact with contracts–both signed and in motion. Users can ask complex questions and receive grounded responses that draw from both executed and in-flight agreements. The Assistant locates relevant contracts, tracks key data, summarizes risks and status, and can initiate workflow-native agents.

The Ironclad Assistant is available today as part of an early access program, which also includes three new AI agents:

Renewal Agent : Provides context and recommendations for faster, better decision making ahead of upcoming renewals

: Provides context and recommendations for faster, better decision making ahead of upcoming renewals Cost Savings Agent : Surfaces potential savings opportunities such as volume discounts, rebates, and bundles to consider negotiating before a renewal

: Surfaces potential savings opportunities such as volume discounts, rebates, and bundles to consider negotiating before a renewal Archive Agent: Streamlines metadata extraction during contract archival to ensure data quality, improving confidence in the completeness and consistency of archived contract data.

"Ironclad's AI has elevated our legal team's role as a strategic partner for the business. By automating manual work, we've unlocked meaningful time to focus on higher‑value initiatives and move faster with confidence," said Shannon Pedroni, Director of Contracts Management and Legal Operations at Rodan + Fields. "What once took weeks is now completed far more efficiently, delivering timely, high‑quality outcomes across the enterprise. We're excited to continue leveraging Ironclad's AI innovations and upcoming releases to accelerate this momentum even further."

"Enterprise companies are increasingly recognizing the risks of disconnected contracting. Contract intelligence is exactly what is needed to help bridge that gap. Spaulding Ridge partners with Ironclad because they provide integrated, AI contracting capabilities that transform business agreements into an engine for growth. We are excited to build the future of AI contracting as an Ironclad partner and to see the benefits this partnership brings to Spaulding Ridge's clients, " said Jay Laabs, CEO, Spaulding Ridge.

To learn more about Ironclad's contract intelligence capabilities, visit the Ironclad blog here. Join us on March 25th for a webinar "Introducing a New Era of Contract Intelligence" to learn how to leverage these new products and more.

About Ironclad

Ironclad is the AI contracting platform that transforms agreements into assets. Contracts are easy and insightful, and agents push work forward with you in control. Whether buying or selling, Ironclad unifies the entire contract lifecycle on one intelligent platform, giving leaders the visibility they need to move faster and make better decisions. Ironclad is trusted by leading companies like Rivian, AMD, and L'Oréal, recognized by Forrester, Gartner, and IDC as a category leader, and backed by Accel, Sequoia, Y Combinator, BOND, and Franklin Templeton. For more information, visit www.ironclad.ai.

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SOURCE Ironclad Inc.