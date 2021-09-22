Ironclad Celebrates Record Growth and Prepares for Expansion with Key Executive Hires

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ironclad , the leading digital contracting company, today announced record growth over the past year as businesses look to rethink their approach to contracting. The company also announced the addition of two key executive hires: Leyla Seka, formerly a partner at Operator Collective venture capital fund and an Executive Vice President at Salesforce, has joined as Ironclad's Chief Operations Officer (COO). Helen Wang, formerly the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) for eBay's Global Payments business, has joined as CFO.

Preparing for expansion with new leaders

Seka joins Ironclad after two years as a venture capital partner and twelve as a top Salesforce executive. In multiple senior management roles at Salesforce, she built and scaled iconic products including the AppExchange, Desk.com, and Salesforce Mobile. Seka also pioneered Salesforce's equal pay initiative, which led to raises for more than 10% of the women at the company. She is co-founder of Black Venture Institute and she is on the board of directors of Girls Who Code .

"I've followed Ironclad closely for several years now as a VC; in fact, I invested in them. I'm wildly impressed with everything I've seen, from the mission to the team, but it's really the product that just blows me away," says Seka. "Ironclad doesn't just improve contracting — it unlocks all the data inside contracts. Across the board, we're seeing customers from Enterprise to SMB using Ironclad to improve their day-to-day operations, grow, and compete."

Helen Wang is a strategic finance leader who brings more than 16 years of experience, most recently serving as CFO for eBay Global Payments where she helped scale eBay's Managed Payments platform. She has deep expertise in M&A, leading corporate development teams at both eBay and Rothschild & Co., where she was a Vice President. She graduated from Harvard Business School as a George F. Baker Scholar, a distinction awarded to the top 5% of students.

"I joined Ironclad because I've personally felt the pain of broken contracting from my time working in M&A and negotiating partnerships," says Wang. "We have an incredible opportunity to solve the problem of contracting on a massive scale. Ironclad has a product that can make an impact on an area of business that touches every company, regardless of size or industry. It's not just the huge addressable market that is exciting; it's the opportunity to change the way the world does business."

"Leyla and Helen are peerless in their respective domains. They round out the team that's going to take us through the next stage of growth — which will be our most ambitious and exciting yet," says Jason Boehmig , Ironclad's CEO and co-founder.

Digital contracting goes mainstream

Seka and Wang join Ironclad at an exciting time, as Ironclad has seen tremendous growth over the past year, including:

+170% new customers

+200% active users

2x employee headcount

5 executive hires

4 major product updates

1 corporate acquisition

In addition to achieving record commercial momentum, Ironclad celebrated being recognized as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Contract Lifecycle Management for All Contracts , Q1 2021.

Ironclad's rapid ascension in the CLM space is due to its novel approach to contracting, called digital contracting . Whereas traditional approaches rely on business process automation, digital contracting transforms documents into data and dynamically adjusting workflows, to enable easier, faster, and better collaboration across the entire connected enterprise.

"One of the reasons Sequoia invested in Ironclad was their uncommon commitment to community, for a B2B SaaS company," says Jess Lee, Sequoia partner and Ironclad board member. "Over the years, it's been incredible to see the community-led groundswell that's built up around digital contracting. It's not just technology; it's a movement."

The quarterly State of Digital Contracting summit showcases community members and visionary innovations in the field, such as Clickwrap-enabled Contract Lifecycle Management . Ironclad's new customers include Snap, Zapier, and Novotech. The company's growth over the past year was fueled, in part, by a $100M Series D funding round led by Mary Meeker's venture capital firm, BOND .

About Ironclad

Ironclad is the leading digital contracting company. L'Oréal, Staples, Mastercard, and other leading innovators use Ironclad to collaborate and negotiate on contracts, accelerate contracting while maintaining compliance, and turn contracts into critical carriers of operational business intelligence. It's the only platform flexible enough to handle every type of contract workflow, whether a sales agreement, an HR agreement or a complex NDA. The company was named one of the 20 Rising Stars on the Forbes Cloud 100 list, and is backed by leading investors like Accel, Y Combinator, Sequoia, and BOND.

To learn more, visit www.ironcladapp.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

