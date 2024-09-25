Ironclad Named a CLM for Corporate Legal Leader in IDC MarketScape and Digital World Class Vendor by The Hackett Group

Ironclad was named a Leader in the latest IDC MarketScape report for Worldwide Contract Lifecycle Management Software for Corporate Legal 2024 Vendor Assessment, and a Digital World Class Solution for Contract Lifecycle Management by The Hackett Group

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ironclad , the leading digital contracting platform for modern businesses, today announced it has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Contract Lifecycle Management Software for Corporate Legal 2024 Vendor Assessment (September 2024, IDC #US51541124 ). Additionally, Ironclad has been named a Digital World-Class solution for Contract Lifecycle Management by The Hackett Group. These two reports give contracting teams key insights into how to achieve business value for their specific domains.

IDC is one of the world's largest market intelligence and advisory services firms, and their latest piece of CLM research focuses specifically on the needs of corporate legal teams. The IDC MarketScape evaluated 11 vendors in the Contract Lifecycle Management space. Based on the evaluation, Ironclad was named a Leader.

IDC subscribers can click here to see the full IDC MarketScape report for Worldwide Contract Lifecycle Management Software for Corporate Legal 2024 Vendor Assessment.

The Hackett Group is a premier research and advisory firm with deep expertise in evaluating sourcing and procurement technologies. The Hackett Group evaluated 21 vendors for their Contract Lifecycle Management World Class Matrix. Ironclad was named Digital World Class for its top performance in value realization and capability breadth. The report also noted that Digital world-class companies provide performance boosts for teams using the tools, more efficient contract cycle times, and clearer visibility into spend.

Click here to see the full World Class Matrix from The Hackett Group on Contract Lifecycle Management and Intelligence Software Perspective.

"Ironclad is designed to handle all contract types for any team, from legal and procurement to sales, HR, and other departments," said Jeremy Smith, President at Ironclad. "We believe our focus on solving the needs of the entire enterprise is why we are consistently named a leader in prestigious pieces of analyst research written for many different business stakeholders. We are honored to be included in these reports and are excited to continue innovating for our customers."

Ironclad is the first CLM to put AI at the center of its tool, empowering the customers it serves across a wide range of industries from technology and IT to healthcare, media and entertainment, financial services, and more. Customers like Cisco, OpenAI, Hubspot, and Zoom use Ironclad to turn their business contracts into critical carriers of data, speed up their contracting, and drive business impact.

For more information on Ironclad and its contract management platform, visit www.ironcladapp.com .

About Ironclad

Ironclad is the #1 contract lifecycle management platform for innovative companies, powering billions of contracts every year. L'Oréal, OpenAI, and other leading innovators use Ironclad to collaborate and negotiate on contracts, accelerate contracting while maintaining compliance, and turn contracts into critical carriers of operational business intelligence. It's the only platform flexible enough to handle every type of contract workflow, whether a sales agreement, an HR agreement or a complex NDA. The company is backed by leading investors like Accel, Sequoia, Franklin Templeton, Y Combinator, and BOND. For more information, visit www.ironcladapp.com or follow us on LinkedIn and X .

About IDC MarketScape:

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each supplier's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of technology suppliers can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective suppliers.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc. is an IP-based, Gen AI strategic consulting and executive advisory firm that enables Digital World Class ® performance. Using AI XPLR ™ – our AI assessment platform – our experienced professionals guide organizations to harness the power of Gen AI to digitally transform their operations and achieve quantifiable, breakthrough results, allowing us to be key architects of their Gen AI journey.For more information on The Hackett Group, visit: https://www.thehackettgroup.com/ or email: [email protected].

Media Contact: Paul Chalker, [email protected]

SOURCE Ironclad Inc.