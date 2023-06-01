Ironclad Named a Leader in the Contract Lifecycle Management, Q2 2023 Evaluation

Ironclad Inc.

01 Jun, 2023

Ironclad received the highest score possible in the vision, innovation, community, and contract digitization criteria, companies "with a large digital footprint" should consider

SAN FRANCISCO, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ironclad, the leading contract management platform for modern legal teams, announced today that it has been positioned in the Leaders category of The Forrester Wave™: Contract Lifecycle Management, Q2 2023. Ironclad was cited for its commitment to product innovation, fast bulk contract digitization capabilities, integrations with partners like OneTrust, and pre-signature capabilities. According to the report, "Companies in high-innovation industries or those with a large digital footprint should consider Ironclad."

The Forrester Wave™: Contract Lifecycle Management identified the 13 most significant CLMs and evaluated them based on 26 different criteria. The Forrester team researched, analyzed, and scored each vendor to show how each measures up and helps contract management professionals select the right vendor for their specific needs.

Ironclad received the highest score possible in the Contract Digitization, Buy-side Contracts, Vision, Innovation, Community and Adoption criteria. The report also highlighted the Ironclad Ecosystem of integration partners, including its integration with OneTrust to add entity risk data around ingested contracts.

"Contracts are the most important, unsolved opportunity for modern businesses. Rather than merely fix a broken process, we took an entirely different approach by introducing the digital contract – transforming them from an obstacle, to an accelerator," said Jason Boehmig, CEO and co-founder of Ironclad. "Being named a Leader in the Forrester Wave is an honor, and we believe it is a testament to the hard work our team puts in for our customers day in, and day out."

Ironclad serves customers across a wide range of industries from technology and IT to healthcare, media and entertainment, financial services, and more. Customers like L'Oréal, the Texas Rangers, OpenAI, and Mastercard use Ironclad to turn their business contracts into critical carriers of data, speed up their contracting, and drive business impact.

About Ironclad

Ironclad is the #1 contract lifecycle management platform for innovative companies, powering billions of contracts every year. L'Oréal, Mastercard, OpenAI and other leading innovators use Ironclad to collaborate and negotiate on contracts, accelerate contracting while maintaining compliance, and turn contracts into critical carriers of operational business intelligence. It's the only platform flexible enough to handle every type of contract workflow, whether a sales agreement, an HR agreement or a complex NDA. In April Ironclad was named to the Forbes AI 50 2023 list, and was named a Top Company to Bet Your Career On by Business Insider in 2023. The company is backed by leading investors like Accel, Sequoia, Y Combinator, and BOND. For more information, visit www.ironcladapp.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

