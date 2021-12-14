Ironclad Named One of 25 Highest-Rated Cloud Computing Company Employers by Battery Ventures and Glassdoor

The distinction placed Ironclad at number two (out of 25 total) with an overall company rating of 4.7. The broader average across Glassdoor is 3.7. Ironclad's senior-leadership rating was 4.7, compared to the Glassdoor average of 3.3, while its positive business-outlook rating—indicating the percentage of employees who believe their employer's business will get better in the next six months—was 95%. That compared to an average across Glassdoor of 54%.

This is the fifth year Battery has issued a version of its highest-rated cloud companies list, along with a related ranking of the 25 Highest-Rated Public Cloud Computing Companies To Work For. The rankings—which this year come as many companies continue to face workplace challenges associated with the Covid-19 pandemic, including remote and hybrid work--highlight the global trend of businesses increasingly turning to the cloud to run critical technology systems and software, instead of using on-premise systems.

"While the pandemic has accelerated the businesses of many cloud companies—whose products often help fuel digital transformation—many cloud CEOs are still grappling with how to build great corporate cultures, hire the best employees and retain them in an incredibly fast-changing and unpredictable business environment," said Neeraj Agrawal, a Battery Ventures general partner who specializes in cloud investing. "The companies on this list should feel proud of their success building positive cultures and promoting employee satisfaction, which often translates into financial success. They really are modeling best practices for other organizations across the economy."

"At Ironclad, our people are our greatest asset, and we would not be able to achieve the success we have without them," said Leyla Seka , COO of Ironclad. "It's rewarding and fun to develop transformational technologies when you have a great team on board, and I am so incredibly proud of the work our employees have done here to build a positive, winning culture."

Ironclad employees noted on Glassdoor that they enjoy working for Ironclad because of the strong company culture, first-class leadership, and available growth opportunities. For instance, according to one anonymous employee review of Ironclad on Glassdoor:

"One of my favorite things about working at Ironclad is how connected and friendly everyone is. No matter the team or sector someone works with, they are more than happy to meet and get to know you. The culture is amazing and it truly resonates throughout the entire company."

Full lists of The Battery Highest-Rated Public and Private Cloud Companies To Work For can be found here . To learn more about how to join Ironclad's mission of empowering legal teams to do great things, visit ironcladapp.com/careers .

About Ironclad

Ironclad is the leading digital contracting platform. L'Oréal, Staples, Mastercard, and other leading innovators use Ironclad to collaborate and negotiate on contracts, accelerate contracting while maintaining compliance, and turn contracts into critical carriers of operational business intelligence. It's the only platform flexible enough to handle every type of contract workflow, whether a sales agreement, an HR agreement or a complex NDA. The company was named one of the 20 Rising Stars on the Forbes Cloud 100 list, and is backed by leading investors like Accel, Y Combinator, Sequoia, and BOND.

About Battery Ventures

Battery partners with exceptional founders and management teams developing category-defining businesses in markets including software and services, enterprise infrastructure, online marketplaces, healthcare IT and industrial technology. Founded in 1983, the firm backs companies at all stages, ranging from seed and early to growth and buyout, and invests globally from six strategic locations: Boston; San Francisco and Menlo Park, Calif.; Herzliya, Israel; London; and New York. Follow the firm on Twitter @BatteryVentures, visit our website at and find a full list of Battery's portfolio companies here .

*By a company name, denotes a Battery investment. For a full list of all Battery investments and exits, please click here .

