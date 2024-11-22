Ironclad Names Former Binti, Patreon, Pinterest Executive Jasmine Singh as General Counsel

Singh joins on the heels of the launch of Ironclad's AI agent-powered assistant, Ironclad Jurist

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ironclad , the leading digital contracting platform for modern businesses, today announced the hiring of Jasmine Singh as General Counsel. Singh joins the Ironclad team after working as General Counsel and Chief Legal Officer at Binti and previously served as Deputy General Counsel at Patreon and Assistant General Counsel at Pinterest. Before working in-house, Singh spent six years as a litigator with law firms in San Francisco.

Earning Order of the Coif honors as a graduate of UCLA Law, Singh has built a distinguished career championing equity and inclusion and pro bono work, founding the pro bono program at Pinterest, creating 24 Hour Fitness's first mentorship program for women, and launching mentorship programs for law students. She serves on the boards of non-profit social justice law firm Public Advocates and ChangeLawyers , a community foundation focused on equity in the legal profession, and is the founder of a decentralized philanthropy initiative called Dincert . In 2019, Singh was named to SF Business Times Most Influential Women in Business, and named to Corporate Counsel's Women, Influence & Power in Law Awards in 2024.

"As a legal leader, your primary goals are to help the business make strategic decisions and help your team drive impact," said Singh. "As the Ironclad GC, I get to live my mantra of being a lawyer's lawyer; I get to advocate for Legal's essential role in and value to any business. I have implemented four CLMs in my career, two of which have been Ironclad, and I've never been more confident in Ironclad's mission, strategy, and ability to support legal teams in demonstrating how much impact they have across their enterprises. Paired with a world-class team, the Ironclad product and AI innovations we deliver are truly cutting edge and will make lawyers' lives a lot easier."

Singh joins a seasoned leadership team at Ironclad, which recently brought on Troy Wright to lead partnerships and named Jeremy Smith as President . Earlier this month, Ironclad released a new AI-agent powered assistant, Jurist , purpose built for lawyers to draft, edit, review, summarize, translate, and answer questions related to legal documents.

"As we continue to expand our AI capabilities for the contract and the teams that rely on it, we're thrilled to welcome Jasmine to our team," said Jeremy Smith, President of Ironclad. "Having lawyers who understand exactly why we build our platform and who we're building it for is a huge benefit to our organization—and we're confident that Jasmine will be instrumental in helping us power the world's contracts."

To learn more about Ironclad, visit us at ironcladapp.com .

About Ironclad

Ironclad is the #1 contract lifecycle management platform for innovative companies, powering billions of contracts every year. L'Oréal, OpenAI, and other leading innovators use Ironclad to collaborate and negotiate on contracts, accelerate contracting while maintaining compliance, and turn contracts into critical carriers of operational business intelligence. It's the only platform flexible enough to handle every type of contract workflow, whether a sales agreement, an HR agreement or a complex NDA. The company is backed by leading investors like Accel, Sequoia, Franklin Templeton, Y Combinator, and BOND. For more information, visit www.ironcladapp.com or follow us on LinkedIn and X .

