Ironclad Names Jeremy Smith President, Taps Alliance Veteran Troy Wright to Lead Global Partnerships

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ironclad , the leading digital contracting platform for modern businesses, today announced the hiring of Troy Wright as the Vice President of World Wide Partnerships and Alliances. Formerly leading partnerships at companies like LaunchDarkly, Icertis and VMWare, Wright will focus on expanding channel opportunities and delivering an even more seamless Ironclad experience in existing and new markets.

The hire is the latest from Ironclad as they continue to drive growth for enterprise users, its fastest-growing segment of customers, with Wright joining fellow LaunchDarkly alum and former Chief Revenue Officer at Ironclad, Jeremy Smith. The company announced today that Smith will now serve as the company's President, and also recently announced the hiring of former co-founder and CEO of Usermind, Michel Feaster, as Chief Product Officer in June.

"Ironclad is at the forefront of transforming how businesses manage contracts," said Smith. "Strengthening our partnerships and expanding our integration ecosystem is pivotal in delivering a unified and seamless contracting experience. Troy is a seasoned channel veteran and we're excited for him to continue to expand the partnership motion we've built thus far."

Ironclad introduces new NetSuite integration to help customers extend the power of CLM within ERP

Building upon a suite of existing integrations with tools like Salesforce , Coupa , and OneTrust , Ironclad announced today the early access program for its NetSuite integration, which will be generally available in early 2025. With this integration, customers can pull in vendor details from NetSuite to populate Ironclad workflow launch forms and sync contract data back to NetSuite.

Ironclad's ecosystem of best-in-class product integrations allow users to speed up their contracts, increase efficiency, and extend the power of contract data across platforms. Additionally, the company also announced several new integrations built by technology partners, including:

Ramp : Initiate contract review directly within Ramp's procurement approval workflow, eliminating manual steps and accelerating financial operations.

: Initiate contract review directly within Ramp's procurement approval workflow, eliminating manual steps and accelerating financial operations. Tonkean : Create seamless process experiences through Tonkean's orchestration platform, ensuring structured workflows and enhanced visibility across different business systems.

: Create seamless process experiences through Tonkean's orchestration platform, ensuring structured workflows and enhanced visibility across different business systems. SafeBase : Facilitate the software security review process with an integrated workflow between your SafeBase Trust Center and Ironclad NDA.

: Facilitate the software security review process with an integrated workflow between your SafeBase Trust Center and Ironclad NDA. CloudEagle : Procurement teams can automatically create contracts in CloudEagle for their legal teams to review in Ironclad. The bidirectional updates also map contract metadata to vendors directly in CloudEagle.

Ironclad has also deployed strategic partnerships with multiple major professional service and consulting organizations for implementation and advisory, including leading eDiscovery and legal advisory services partner Consilio . Earlier this year, Ironclad also announced a strategic alliance with KPMG Law to further support global organizations in transforming their contract lifecycle management processes. This partnership will leverage KPMG Law's expertise to accelerate the adoption of Ironclad's generative AI and provide actionable business insights from contract data.

"Ironclad has been critical in unlocking the power of contracts for enterprises," said Wright. "The company has always been laser focused on finding the most strategic, powerful partnership, and I'm thrilled to be joining a team that understands the central role partnerships can play in creating even more value for customers."

"Alliances are integral to us providing the best service to our clients, and the combination of Ironclad's progressive technology with our legal expertise will be hugely beneficial to them," said Nicola Brooks, Partner at KPMG Law and Head of Legal Transformation, who leads KPMG's legal consulting and technology team. "Ironclad is one of the leading AI-contracting technologies available today, and we are proud to be able to bring this powerful tool to our clients in the UK and EMEA regions."

Ironclad is the #1 contract lifecycle management platform for innovative companies, powering billions of contracts every year. Salesforce, L'Oréal, OpenAI, and other leading innovators use Ironclad to collaborate and negotiate on contracts, accelerate contracting while maintaining compliance, and turn contracts into critical carriers of operational business intelligence. It's the only platform flexible enough to handle every type of contract workflow, whether a sales agreement, an HR agreement or a complex NDA. The company is backed by leading investors like Accel, Sequoia, Y Combinator, and BOND. For more information, visit www.ironcladapp.com or follow us on LinkedIn and X .

