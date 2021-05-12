IronFX Affiliates is happy to participate in the iFX EXPO Dubai 2021

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IronFX is thrilled to announce its participation in the largest Fintech iFX EXPO which will take place from 19th to 20th of May 2021 at the Grand Hyatt Hotel, Dubai. All new and existing affiliate clients are invited to participate in this long-awaited event to learn about the latest forex trading insights from leaders in the industry and expand their business network!

This eagerly anticipated event will connect high-level executives in financial services and fintech, and attendees will have the opportunity to get back to face-to-face networking.

The Head of the IronFX Affiliate program said: "We are very excited to be attending the event and to connect with leaders in the industry. Our affiliate managers will also look forward to meeting in person with existing and prospective clients. We hope the event will be a great success and will give us the opportunity to introduce new clients to the many benefits of our program."

The IronFX affiliate team will be at 55-56 booth and will be available to meet and discuss with current and prospective affiliates.

IronFX Affiliates is currently running an exclusive, limited- time-only competition with a $20,000 prize pool. Those participating in the Ultimate Affiliate Championship will need to refer at least 50 actively trading clients to IronFX by the 29th of April. The top 3 affiliates, with the highest average trading turnover will be rewarded.

About IronFX Affiliates

With years of experience in the industry, IronFX Affiliates has turned out to be one of the most advanced partnership programs in the forex industry. With an affiliate network rapidly growing, the broker has built a reputable and rewarding affiliate program, tailored to the needs of more than 20,000 partners in over 180 countries. The program offers competitive rewards and unparalleled support to both beginner and experienced affiliates alike. With a 40% conversion rate and tailored commission plans and marketing resources, including a bespoke media studio, the affiliate program aims to help businesses grow and exceed their targets.

IronFX Affiliate Website: https://affiliates.ironfx.com/en

https://affiliates.ironfx.com

