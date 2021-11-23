IronFX's Iron Worlds Championship (IWC) Grand Finale!

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- November 2021 —IronFX is very excited to announce the biggest and final battle of the Iron Worlds Championship (IWC). The championship has been divided into 6 Worlds, with the Grand Finale, the Iron World, taking place between November 16 and December 16.

The 5 trading battles have attracted a lot of interest and competitors from around the world competed and won prizes from a $1m prize pool. In the first 4 rounds, 5 winners from each round received cash prizes from a $25,000 prize pool, and, in the semi-final, 3 winners got prizes from a $100,000 prize pool. In the final, there will also be 3 winners with the 1st winner getting a $500,000 cash prize. The prize pool for the last round is $800,000.



In the Grand Finale, traders will be competing with one account each. To register to the Grand Finale, traders will need to deposit a minimum of $5,000. The three winners of the semi-final will enter the Grand Finale with a minimum deposit of $1,000.



A representative of IronFX said: "We are very happy with the amount of interest we have received, and the excitement shown by traders from around the world. We hope that more traders are encouraged to join such competitions in the future and explore all that IronFX has to offer. Thanks again to all of our traders who have made this competition so special."



About IronFX



IronFX is the award-winning Global Leader in Online Trading, with 10 trading platforms and more than 300 tradable instruments in forex, spot metals, futures, shares, spot indices and commodities. The broker serves more than 1 million retail clients from over 180 countries providing some of the most competitive conditions in the industry including ultra-low spreads and fast execution.



