Ironhorse Funding LLC Chooses Asurity's RiskExec® SaaS-Platform for Fair Lending Compliance

WASHINGTON, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, RiskExec®, a subsidiary of Asurity Technologies, LLC ("Asurity"), announced its fair lending analytics SaaS-based platform has been selected by Ironhorse Funding LLC ("Ironhorse"). Ironhorse is a leading provider of innovative, full-credit spectrum finance solutions to enthusiasts and dealers in the motorcycle, powersports, RV and marine markets. Ironhorse will utilize the RiskExec platform to assist in achieving fairness throughout the consumer lending process.

Ryan Tobin, Ironhorse's Director of Compliance said, "We chose the RiskExec platform because having access to real-time, out-of-the-box analysis of potential disparities in pricing and underwriting will help us further our commitment to maintaining fairness throughout our lending process. We evaluated other solutions and RiskExec's features and capabilities truly stood apart from the rest and met all of our requirements."

RiskExec is a SaaS platform that helps lenders of all types — banks, mortgage companies, credit unions, auto finance companies, credit card issuers, and digital lenders — achieve fair lending compliance. RiskExec provides insights and analytics that enable its users to proactively monitor, measure, and manage their progress against regulatory compliance standards as well as their performance against self-defined organizational goals and objectives. This best-in-class solution quickly geocodes, runs edit checks, and utilizes statistical models to apply gender, race and ethnicity classifications to financial records for analysis and review.

"We are excited and fortunate to have Ironhorse as a new partner," said Dr. Anurag Agarwal, RiskExec's president. "The regulatory environment is evolving quickly so it's important for us to provide our clients with solutions that are innovative, scalable, and flexible, so that they can better serve their customers, remain compliant, and enhance their competitive edge in the marketplace."

RiskExec's Fair Lending solution has been adopted by a variety of auto and consumer lenders looking to increase efficiency across very broad loan portfolios, making it the industry-leading SaaS solution for Fair Lending Compliance.

About Asurity and RiskExec

Asurity delivers automated compliance solutions to the mortgage, retail banking, and consumer lending industries. RiskExec is one of Asurity's leading SaaS-based products, combining the best of compliance expertise with state-of-the-art software for reporting and analytics to help lenders meet demanding regulatory requirements and business objectives. RiskExec is embraced by financial institutions for compliance or other uses in mortgage, retail banking, auto lending, student lending, and other forms of credit and deposit products. Asurity also offers Propel™, an all-new, highly configurable solution for the dynamic preparation of compliant mortgage document packages, and RegCheck®, which provides comprehensive compliance checks against loan-level data pulled from any integrated LOS. For additional information about Asurity and its suite of SaaS compliance solutions, please visit www.asurity.com.

About Ironhorse Funding LLC

Ironhorse Funding is a premier financial services platform serving the motorcycle, powersports, RV, and marine markets with a full suite of services to dealers, distributors, and OEMs in these markets, as well as direct-to-consumer lending. Ironhorse Funding's vision is to be the leading provider of innovative, full-spectrum finance solutions to enthusiasts and dealers in the powersports segment. The company works through its hundreds of dealership partners across the United States as well as directly with consumers. To learn more, visit https://www.ironhorsefunding.com.

