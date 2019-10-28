Ironwave Expands its RF and Microwave Capability for the Warfighter

MANASSAS, Va., Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ironwave Technologies LLC, https://www.iwtllc.com, a leading provider of RF and Microwave Technologies, announced its acquisition of American Microwave Corporation, based in Frederick Maryland. "The combined engineering and product offerings of our two American based companies allows us to expand into new markets", said Mr. Jim Guinaw, Executive VP of Sales for Mu-Del Electronics. "This acquisition will enhance our ability to support our Electronic Warfare and Communication Systems clients".

Mu-Del Electronics LLC, https://www.mu-del.com, based in Manassas Virginia, designs and manufactures radio frequency and microwave sub-systems and components for national defense purposes of intelligence collection, telemetry, radar signal processing and communication, in airborne, ground based and naval platforms

American Microwave Corporation, https://americanmic.com, is a leader in the design and manufacturing of DC to 40GHZ solid state control components and subsystems for the communication and Electronic Warfare community since 1978.

Ironwave Technologies LLC invests in RF and Microwave technologies used in Electronic Warfare, communications, telemetry and surveillance. It has several current investments in the space and is actively pursuing additional acquisitions.

