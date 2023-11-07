Irresistibly Smooth? Daringly Effortless? Approachable With a Dash of … Boldness? You Must Be a Jameson

News provided by

Pernod Ricard USA

07 Nov, 2023, 09:34 ET

The World's #1 Irish Whiskey Invites You to Join the Family and Share What Connects Us in Its New Global Campaign Voiced by Irish Actor Cillian Murphy

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jameson Irish Whiskey – a famously smooth whiskey from a famously big family – presents its new global campaign, Must be a Jameson, narrated by Irish actor Cillian Murphy and directed by two-time Oscar-nominated writer-director, Bryan Buckley. Jameson is celebrating the attributes that have propelled the brand from its inception in 1780 – always welcoming and forever smooth. Sound kind of like you? You Must be a Jameson, too.

Continue Reading
CREDITS | Jameson | Must Be a Jameson. Launch: November 2023. AGENCY | Offices: Ogilvy UK, Ogilvy New York, Ogilvy Chicago
CREDITS | Jameson | Must Be a Jameson. Launch: November 2023. AGENCY | Offices: Ogilvy UK, Ogilvy New York, Ogilvy Chicago
CREDITS | Jameson | Must Be a Jameson. Launch: November 2023. AGENCY | Offices: Ogilvy UK, Ogilvy New York, Ogilvy Chicago
CREDITS | Jameson | Must Be a Jameson. Launch: November 2023. AGENCY | Offices: Ogilvy UK, Ogilvy New York, Ogilvy Chicago
CREDITS | Jameson | Must Be a Jameson. Launch: November 2023. AGENCY | Offices: Ogilvy UK, Ogilvy New York, Ogilvy Chicago
CREDITS | Jameson | Must Be a Jameson. Launch: November 2023. AGENCY | Offices: Ogilvy UK, Ogilvy New York, Ogilvy Chicago

The campaign sets out to connect a world full of likeminded people who don't take themselves too seriously. So, if like a Jameson, you choose to see the green side of things, Jameson invites you to toast to being a part of the family, anchored by the spirit of togetherness and community.

In the brand's first hero spot, audiences meet Jose, a suave fella who can't seem to have his day ruined, no matter what. Stained shirt? Missed turn? Not a problem for Jose. He can turn a spilled drink into a happy accident or a bumpy boat ride into smooth sailing. You see, Jose is never fazed and always chooses to drink smooth, triple-distilled Jameson Irish Whiskey. He Must be a Jameson.

In the second hero spot launching in mid-November 2023 touting Jameson Orange – the brand's latest release that hit shelves in January 2022 – audiences meet Julia, who rolls with whatever life throws her way. Just as smooth as Jameson Orange, Julia isn't afraid of a little adventure, and knows that if things take an unexpected twist, it's usually for the best. She Must be a Jameson.

"Jameson is a serious whiskey that doesn't take itself too seriously, and this new campaign is our lighthearted take on connecting people through their shared outlook on life," says Johan Radojewski, Vice President of Marketing, Jameson Irish Whiskey. "Have you ever sat at a bar, saw a stranger, and wondered if you'd be friends in another life? Next time, go say hello. After all, they could be a Jameson, too."

Must be a Jameson was created in partnership with Ogilvy and will live across television, audio, social, OOH and streaming channels in the U.S. The campaign will launch in global markets in 2024.  

In the spirit of the campaign's dynamic OOH displays, "If you've never set foot in Ireland, but still feel a part of the family," Jameson encourages you to learn more about the new campaign by visiting @Jameson_US or JamesonWhiskey.com.

TASTE RESPONSIBLY. JAMESON ® Irish Whiskey. 40% Alc./Vol. (80 Proof). Product of Ireland. ©2020 Imported by John Jameson Import Company, New York, NY

ABOUT PERNOD RICARD USA

Pernod Ricard USA is the premium spirits and wine company in the U.S., and the largest subsidiary of Paris, France-based Pernod Ricard SA., the world's second largest spirits and wine company. Pernod Ricard employs approximately 19,000 people worldwide, is listed on Euronext (Ticker: RI) and is part of the CAC 40 index. The company's leading spirits include such prestigious brands as Absolut Vodka, Avión Tequila, Chivas Regal Scotch Whisky, The Glenlivet Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Jameson Irish Whiskey, Kahlúa Liqueur, Malibu, Martell Cognac, Olmeca Altos Tequila, Beefeater Gin, Del Maguey Single Village Mezcal, Código 1530, Monkey 47 Gin, Seagram's Extra Dry Gin, Malfy Gin, Hiram Walker Liqueurs, Midleton Irish Whiskey, Redbreast Irish Whiskey, Aberlour Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Lillet, Jefferson's Bourbon, TX Whiskey, Skrewball Whiskey, Smooth Ambler Whiskey, Rabbit Hole Whiskey, Pernod and Ricard; such superior wines as Jacob's Creek, Kenwood Vineyards, Campo Viejo, Brancott Estate and Sainte Marguerite en Provence rosé.; and such exquisite champagnes and sparkling wines Perrier-Jouët Champagne, G.H. Mumm Champagne, Mumm Napa.

Pernod Ricard USA is headquartered in New York, New York, and has more than 1,000 employees across the country. As "creators of conviviality," we are committed to sustainable and responsible business practices in service of our customers, consumers, employees and the planet. Pernod Ricard USA urges all adults to consume its products responsibly and has an active program to promote responsible drinking. For more information, visit: www.pernod-ricard-usa.com.

Media contact:
Blaine Rueber, [email protected]
Danielle Krachie, [email protected]

1 SOURCE: 1. IWSR 2022 PRMV Total Premium+ Whiskey, Retail Value: € Bn 2.NIELSEN L52W TOTAL US - XAOC + LIQ PLUS LATEST - VS 52 WKS YA - W/E 02/06/21

SOURCE Pernod Ricard USA

Also from this source

INTRODUCING THE WORLD'S FIRST ESPRESSO MARTINI EAU DE PARFUM INSPIRED BY ABSOLUT & KAHLÚA: BLEND NO. 83

INTRODUCING THE WORLD'S FIRST ESPRESSO MARTINI EAU DE PARFUM INSPIRED BY ABSOLUT & KAHLÚA: BLEND NO. 83

Absolut & Kahlúa, the power pair behind the Espresso Martini, are celebrating the holidays and cementing their union with the release of Blend No. 83 ...
THE GLENLIVET CELEBRATES PURSUIT OF PROGRESS IN THE SOUTH ASIAN COMMUNITY THIS DIWALI BY COLLABORATING WITH BIBHU MOHAPATRA TO DEBUT HAUTE COUTURE GOWN

THE GLENLIVET CELEBRATES PURSUIT OF PROGRESS IN THE SOUTH ASIAN COMMUNITY THIS DIWALI BY COLLABORATING WITH BIBHU MOHAPATRA TO DEBUT HAUTE COUTURE GOWN

The Glenlivet single malt scotch whisky is partnering with fashion designer Bibhu Mohapatra to create a one-of-a-kind haute couture gown to celebrate ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Advertising

Image1

Beers, Wines and Spirits

Image1

Beverages

Image1

Retail

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.