Irrigreen Launches New Partner Program, Unlocking Massive Value for Fast-Growing Landscaping Channel Partner Ecosystem

Unveiled at Equip Expo 2024, the Irrigreen Pro Select program allows partners to maximize profitability and propel growth amidst growing demand for smart irrigation solutions

EDINA, Minn., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Irrigreen, a pioneering force in smart irrigation technology, today announces its Pro Select Program, a new opportunity for landscapers and irrigation installers across the U.S. to streamline expansion into smart irrigation sales and installation, while maximizing value with Irrigreen. Entry to the Pro Select program grants partners access to four tiers of benefits including lead distribution, multichannel marketing support, increased channel discounts, and professional installation training, and more.

"Our new Pro Select program is an investment in our growing network of channel partners as valued extensions of our team," said Shane Dyer, CEO of Irrigreen. "Our partners in landscaping, irrigation, contracting, and real estate development value the ease of installation and reduced lifetime trips of Irrigreen compared to traditional irrigation. As we see continued demand in key markets and across the U.S., we want to equip our partners with new benefits and expanded discounts that will fuel our shared success as the engine driving the future of irrigation."

Benefits of the Irrigreen Pro Select partner program include:

The introduction of four program levels: To support channel partners at every stage of growth, Irrigreen offers four levels of Pro Select benefits: Starter, Preferred, Premier, and Elite. Partners who have sold one or more Irrigreen systems gain Starter-level entry to the Pro Select program, while Preferred, Premier and Elite levels offer greater discounts and deliver a variety of advantages such as lead sharing and co-op marketing.

To support channel partners at every stage of growth, Irrigreen offers four levels of Pro Select benefits: Starter, Preferred, Premier, and Elite. Partners who have sold one or more Irrigreen systems gain Starter-level entry to the Pro Select program, while Preferred, Premier and Elite levels offer greater discounts and deliver a variety of advantages such as lead sharing and co-op marketing. Increased partner discounts and incentives: Irrigreen Pro Select partners benefit from global discount pricing by program level, as well as additional rebates and free materials starting at the Preferred level, which is achieved at three or more systems sold. Irrigreen demo kits, available for purchase at the Starter level and refunded at Preferred, are available to effectively showcase Irrigreen's technology in stores, showrooms, or in the field.

Irrigreen Pro Select partners benefit from global discount pricing by program level, as well as additional rebates and free materials starting at the Preferred level, which is achieved at three or more systems sold. Irrigreen demo kits, available for purchase at the Starter level and refunded at Preferred, are available to effectively showcase Irrigreen's technology in stores, showrooms, or in the field. Premium access to multichannel marketing opportunities: Partners have access to co-op marketing benefits at every level, such as repurpose rights to selected brand assets and an Irrigreen Certified Partner badge at the Starter level, free printed promotional material at Preferred, and lead sharing and Irrigreen website placement at Premier. Irrigreen Pro Select Elite partners benefit from the above advantages, as well as exclusive event marketing opportunities with Irrigreen.

Partners have access to co-op marketing benefits at every level, such as repurpose rights to selected brand assets and an Irrigreen Certified Partner badge at the Starter level, free printed promotional material at Preferred, and lead sharing and Irrigreen website placement at Premier. Irrigreen Pro Select Elite partners benefit from the above advantages, as well as exclusive event marketing opportunities with Irrigreen. Priority training and technical support: Guided installation support, free design services, 3-day direct shipping, and on-demand technical support are staples of the Pro Select program from the Starter level. Premier and Elite-level partners benefit from priority access to technical support, and receive a gifted iPad for an even smoother end-to-end client setup and maintenance experience.

"With Irrigreen, we're able to install more sprinkler systems with smaller crews because of the simplified piping and wiring, and automated monitoring and maintenance system," said Kaleb Smith, Founder at Sod Smith LLC and Irrigreen Elite Pro. "Less trenching, pipes and valves means more reliability and efficiency. With Minnesota's short summer, Irrigreen is a win-win because we can serve more customers per season while they benefit from weather-guided automated watering, saving a ton of water and reducing the cost of the system over time. We're thrilled to be able to offer cutting-edge landscaping tech while improving our bottom line."

Early program access and other perks at Equip Exposition 2024

As the premier convention for professional contractor businesses in the U.S., landscape and irrigation professionals attending this year's Equip Exposition in Louisville, KY are invited to submit a priority application to the Irrigreen Pro Select program at Booth #24083. Demo kits can be purchased at Equip at an exclusive discounted rate of 50% off, and attendees can enter a daily raffle for a free small bundle giveaway (covers up to 2,450 sq ft, valued at $1953.00). Must be present to redeem.

For more information on the Irrigreen Pro Select Partner Program or to apply to join, please visit this page .

About Irrigreen

Irrigreen is the most efficient sprinkler system on the planet. Using approximately 50% less water, a single head maps and precisely irrigates where needed, saving customers up to 50% annually on their outdoor water bill. Controlled from an app, five Irrigreen heads can replace a forty-head traditional system, offering streamlined installation at a comparable price. Irrigreen is better for your lawn, your wallet, and the planet. Irrigreen is based in San Francisco, California and Edina, Minnesota.

