Irrigreen Unveils Smart Controller 3: The Ultimate Solution for Precision Lawn Care

Irrigreen continues to lead irrigation industry with updates to Auto-Water, Amazon Alexa Skills, and Bluetooth enablement

EDINA, Minn., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Irrigreen, a pioneering force in smart irrigation technology, today announces the launch of its latest innovation, Smart Controller 3. This state-of-the-art sprinkler controller sets a new standard in lawn care, delivering unparalleled control, seamless integration, and enhanced efficiency to homeowners and landscaping professionals alike.

Smart Controller 3 delivers the most advanced irrigation control system in Irrigreen's lineup. Featuring a user-friendly display directly on the unit, this new controller allows users to manage key sprinkler functions with ease, whether through the Irrigreen app or directly at the controller. Landscapers, in particular, will appreciate the convenience of having quick access to system settings while on-site, streamlining the process of maintaining lush, green lawns.

"We've taken customer feedback to heart and designed a controller that delivers unmatched convenience, control, and efficiency," said Shane Dyer, CEO of Irrigreen. "Smart Controller 3 empowers both homeowners and landscaping professionals to achieve healthier, greener lawns while making a positive impact on our environment. It's an exciting milestone for Irrigreen, and we're proud to lead the way in smart irrigation technology."

Enhanced Software Features for Optimal Lawn Care

At the core of Smart Controller 3 is Irrigreen's advanced Auto-Water technology, which leverages real-time weather data and specific parameters of users' lawns (such as water pressure, soil composition, and sun exposure) to optimize irrigation, promote healthy lawn growth, and conserve critical water resources. The latest update to the Irrigreen app provides users with deeper insights into Auto-Water, enabling fine-tuned adjustments to tailor watering schedules to the unique needs of each lawn.

In keeping with Irrigreen's commitment to convenience, Smart Controller 3 introduces Amazon Alexa voice control capabilities. Homeowners can now manage their irrigation systems hands-free, with simple voice commands such as, "Alexa, start watering the front yard," or "Alexa, turn off the sprinklers at 1 p.m." This feature ensures that lawn care never disrupts daily routines, making it easier than ever to maintain a beautiful landscape.

Equipped with dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, Smart Controller 3 offers faster data processing and a simplified setup process, ensuring compatibility with a wide range of network configurations. The controller's sleek design also facilitates better wire concealment, making it an ideal choice for both new installations and retrofits to existing Irrigreen systems.

A Milestone in Sustainable Lawn Care

Since its inception, Irrigreen has been dedicated to reducing water usage while enhancing the beauty of lawns across the country. With over 200 million gallons of water saved to date, the introduction of Smart Controller 3 marks another significant step in the company's mission to promote sustainable lawn care practices. By offering more control and smarter integrations, Irrigreen continues to empower homeowners and landscapers to achieve greener lawns while conserving valuable water resources.

For more information about Smart Controller 3 or to request a quote, visit the Irrigreen site .

About Irrigreen

Irrigreen is the most efficient sprinkler system on the planet. Using approximately 50% less water, a single head maps and precisely irrigates where needed, saving customers up to 50% annually on their outdoor water bill. Controlled from an app, five Irrigreen heads can replace a forty-head traditional system, offering streamlined installation at a comparable price. Irrigreen is better for your lawn, your wallet, and the planet. Irrigreen is based in San Francisco, California and Edina, Minnesota.

