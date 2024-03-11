IRS and Leading Payroll Experts to Discuss Artificial Intelligence, Student Loan Repayments, and Other Payroll Issues

WASHINGTON, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Payroll experts and representatives from key government agencies, including the Internal Revenue Service, Social Security Administration, and Department of Labor, will present the latest legislative and regulatory updates shaping payroll operations at PayrollOrg's (PAYO) Capital Summit. The two-day conference will be held at the Hilton Arlington National Landing Hotel in Arlington, VA, March 11 – 12.

"Capital Summit is an opportunity for payroll professionals to gain firsthand insights on late-breaking and critical legislative and regulatory updates directly from government insiders and subject matter experts," said Dan Maddux, executive director at PayrollOrg. "In today's evolving regulatory environment, staying up to date is paramount to ensuring compliance and mitigating risk."

The conference will feature speakers from multiple organizations, including the IRS, the Administrator of the U.S. Department of Labor's Wage and Hour Division, U.S. Department of Justice's Immigrant and Employee Rights Section, SSA, and more. Presenters will provide updates on the latest and still-developing news impacting payroll operations. Topics being covered will include:

How businesses can adapt to the shift towards real-time payments while ensuring accuracy and compliance with relevant regulations

The legal frameworks governing student loan and creditor garnishments, compliance requirements for employers, and best practices for handling these deductions

The integration of automation and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies into payroll operations

Common challenges and risks associated with child support enforcement in the payroll process

Capital Summit offers an unparalleled opportunity to learn the latest regulatory developments directly from government agency officials and seasoned payroll experts. On-site registration takes place on Monday, March 11 from 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 a.m. Individuals interested in attending Capital Summit can learn more and register online.

PayrollOrg is the nation's leader in payroll education, publications, and training. Visit PAYO online at www.payroll.org.

