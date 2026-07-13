Irvinder Singh Lail Named to Lead J.S. Held Global Capability

Enterprise role focused on scaling talent, accelerating client response, and expanding operational capacity across the firm's global footprint.

MUMBAI, India and NEW YORK, July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global consulting firm J.S. Held announces the appointment of Irvinder Singh Lail as Head of Global Capability. In this role, Irvinder will further advance the firm's global operating model, formalizing how J.S. Held organizes and deploys expertise across regions, innovating service delivery and expanding capacity for the firm's experts.

Irvinder Singh Lail brings more than 25 years of experience leading operational transformation, talent initiatives, and Six Sigma process improvement across professional services, insurance, banking, financial services, and technology-driven organizations, to J.S. Held.

Irvinder will advance the operational build-out of J.S. Held's global service model, sharpening how the firm coordinates work across time zones to access and mobilize the right experts for complex, time-sensitive matters. The firm currently operates with teams in multiple geographies that support around-the-clock client service. His mandate is to formalize the model by expanding centers of expertise, standardizing shared platforms, and scaling the infrastructure needed to support the firm's continued growth.

"The next phase of J.S. Held's growth depends on how deliberately we build the firm, focusing not just on where we operate but on how our teams connect across regions to serve clients as one organization," said Lee Spirer, President and Chief Executive Officer of J.S. Held. "Irvinder brings the experience to further develop the operational system behind our global model and to identify and source the specialized talent that extends the reach of our expert teams."

Irvinder's appointment also creates a direct partnership with the firm's digital transformation agenda. Working alongside Jessica Larson, Senior Vice President of Digital Transformation, he will help align global resourcing strategies with the firm's investments in advanced technology. "Human capital and digital capability are two sides of the same equation," said Jessica Larson. "As we scale automation and AI-enabled workflows across the firm, Irvinder's work will ensure that our talent strategy expands in step, so that people and technology advance together rather than on separate tracks. I look forward to partnering with him to accelerate both."

Irvinder shares that view of integrated capability and client impact. "J.S. Held has a remarkable foundation of talented teams delivering exceptional client work globally. My focus will be on optimizing the operational layer, strengthening our coordination, unifying shared platforms, and unlocking significant value through our global capabilities. AI and digital technology will continue to advance our service model allowing experts across regions to work as one team. I look forward to partnering with leaders across the firm to further develop this collaborative tech-forward architecture," said Irvinder Singh Lail.

Irvinder Singh Lail brings more than 25 years of experience driving strategy consulting, global talent strategy, and operational transformation across the professional services, technology, banking, financial services, and insurance sectors. He joins J.S. Held from Alvarez & Marsal – Global Capability Center. His distinguished career also includes senior transformation leadership roles at Bain & Company, Ernst & Young, and Swiss Re. Notably, he has a proven track record of establishing major operations hubs and capability centers globally across corporate functions, technology and business practices for organizations, including Lloyds TSB Bank, AIG, Bupa, Alvarez & Marsal, and Bain & Company.

Irvinder holds an MBA in Strategy and General Management from the Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS) and is a certified Lean Six Sigma Practitioner from General Electric (GE).

"The response we have already seen from prospective team members and from clients reinforces the market opportunity in front of us," Lee Spirer said. "Irvinder's appointment reflects continued momentum in how J.S. Held builds for the clients who rely on us for high-stakes work."

About J.S. Held

J.S. Held is a global consulting firm that combines technical, scientific, financial, and strategic expertise to advise clients seeking to realize value and mitigate risk. Our professionals serve as trusted advisors to organizations facing high stakes matters demanding urgent attention, staunch integrity, proven experience, clear-cut analysis, and an understanding of both tangible and intangible assets. The firm provides a comprehensive suite of services, products, and data that enable clients to navigate complex, contentious, and often catastrophic situations.

More than 1,500 professionals serve organizations across six continents, including 84% of the Global 200 Law Firms, 75% of the Forbes Top 20 Insurance Companies (90% of the NAIC Top 50 Property & Casualty Insurers), and 71% of Fortune 100 Companies.

J.S. Held, its affiliates and subsidiaries are not certified public accounting firm(s) and do not provide audit, attest, or any other public accounting services. J.S. Held is not a law firm and does not provide legal advice. Securities offered through PM Securities, LLC, d/b/a Phoenix IB or Ocean Tomo Investments, a part of J.S. Held, member FINRA/SIPC. All rights reserved.

Contact:

Kristi L. Stathis | Global Public Relations | +1 786 833 4864 | [email protected]

SOURCE J.S. Held