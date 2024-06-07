Irvine Nights Returns June 14th at New Great Park Live Venue

Unforgettable Night Market Experience Features Live Entertainment, Local Food & Drinks and Community Vendors

IRVINE, Calif., June 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The City of Irvine and PSQ Productions proudly announce the return of Irvine Nights at the Great Park Live this Summer, beginning June 14th. Join the local community for an unforgettable night market experience, packed with local flavors, refreshing drinks, shopping galore, and entertainment!



Global flavors, local vendors, family-friendly activities, and vibrant memories unite for an unforgettable evening at Irvine Nights. Visitors can explore a diverse array of culinary delights, shop for unique artisanal goods, and enjoy a range of entertainment options, all in a lively and welcoming atmosphere. It's a place where families, friends, and food enthusiasts come together to celebrate the rich tapestry of cultures and experiences that Irvine has to offer.

"We are thrilled to share the return of Irvine Nights taking place at the City of Irvine's new temporary amphitheater, Great Park Live, with more than 15 dates this Summer," said Mark Entner, CEO of PSQ Productions. "Starting with DSB: A Tribute to Journey on June 14th, and continuing through early October, this year's Irvine Nights will bring a variety of live entertainment and unique local vendors to the Orange County community."

Tickets are on sale now for the following dates at IrvineNights.com starting at $5 for general admission with parking included. Kids 5 and under are free. Reserved seats are also available starting at $10.

June 14: DSB: A Tribute to Journey

June 21 : Summer Nights – GREASE Tribute Show

: Summer Nights – GREASE Tribute Show June 22 : Taylor Nation – Taylor Swift Tribute Show

: – Taylor Swift Tribute Show June 28 : Queen Nation – Tribute to Queen

Irvine Nights is produced by PSQ Productions, the event masterminds behind Winter Fest OC, Southern California's largest winter festival held annually at the OC Fair & Event Center. The company also provides event and operations support for the Orange County Soccer Club, producing a variety of events including fan-favorite Beer Fests throughout the season. In 2022, PSQ Productions was selected by the City of Irvine to manage its events including Party in the Park: 50th Anniversary, Fiesta Latina en Irvine, Mid-Autumn Festival, Juneteenth, and Spring Around the World, among others. The company boasts more than three decades of industry experience with events throughout Southern California.

Earlier this year, PSQ Productions was awarded a multi-year contract to set-up and operate the newly approved "Great Park Live" temporary amphitheater in Irvine. Selected by the City of Irvine City Council and the Great Park Board, PSQ Productions will be responsible for event operations of the live music venue located at the Great Park Sports Complex.

The 5,000 capacity Great Park Live facility will be the summer home for the Pacific Symphony and will host other live entertainment acts for the summer concert seasons through 2026. The venue will also serve as a community hub for the Sports Complex and the surrounding neighborhoods, with plans for a wide variety of cultural programming, entertainment, and food and beverage offerings. For more information on Great Park Live, visit www.greatparklive.com .

About PSQ Productions

Irvine-based PSQ Productions is Orange County's largest event production and venue management company with 30 years of experience. The PSQ team produces more than 100 events annually, ranging from sports games to community markets and annual festivals, bringing entertainment and joy to more than 500,000 guests a year. In addition, PSQ Productions manages two 5,000-person facilities in Orange County - Great Park Live and Championship Soccer Stadium. For more information on PSQ Productions, visit www.psqproductions.com .

