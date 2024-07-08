Irvine Resident and Entrepreneur Mark Entner Honored as 2024 Entrepreneur of the Year in Celebrate Irvine Awards

Greater Irvine Chamber Honors Entner, CEO & Founder of PSQ Productions, Responsible for Irvine Nights at Great Park Live and Winter Fest OC at the OC Fair & Event Center

IRVINE, Calif., July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PSQ Productions is proud to announce that its Founder and CEO, Mark Entner, has been awarded the 2024 Greater Irvine Chamber's "Entrepreneur of the Year'' Award. Through the Celebrate Irvine Award Program, the Greater Irvine Chamber recognizes businesses and individuals in greater Irvine that have demonstrated the principles of community service, volunteerism, and the best traditions of good corporate citizenship.

Greater Irvine Chamber's Dave Coffaro and Lisa Thomas present PSQ Productions' Mark Entner with the Celebrate Irvine Entrepreneur of the Year Award.

"We are thrilled to see Mark honored as Entrepreneur of the Year by the Greater Irvine Chamber," said Katrina Carlson, COO of PSQ Productions. "Mark's passion and dedication have propelled PSQ Productions to incredible heights; and under his leadership, there is just no telling how far we'll go."

Mark Entner is the creative force and visionary leader behind PSQ Productions. He oversees all company operations, event productions, and venue operations while fostering a vibrant culture of teamwork and excellence. His illustrious events industry career spans more than 33 years with the first 18 years of his career managing the venues and leading the growth of the hundreds of events and concerts annually at the OC Fairgrounds. Entner has mastered the art of transforming spaces into unforgettable event and venue experiences while bringing the community together.

Under his leadership, PSQ Productions has served as the City of Irvine's Event Management and Production Company of Record since 2021. In addition, PSQ Productions has been managing operations at the Great Park's 5,000-seat Championship Soccer Stadium and producing events for the Orange County Soccer Club, OC's professional soccer club since 2017. Over that time the company has successfully produced more than 200 events and activities within the City of Irvine. PSQ Productions was also recently awarded by the City of Irvine the contract to design, build, and operate the City of Irvine's temporary amphitheater, Great Park Live, extending PSQ Productions' scope of services to managing, Great Park Live - Southern California's newest events venue in the heart of Orange County at the Great Park in Irvine.

In addition, Entner has demonstrated his leadership prowess by launching and producing Winter Fest OC at the OC Fair & Event Center since 2015. Regarded as Southern California's largest winter festival, the innovative event has garnered widespread acclaim and community support, attracting over 1,000,000 guests in the last 10 years.

Beyond his professional achievements, Entner is deeply committed to making a difference in the Orange County community. His dedication to safety and preparedness shines through his involvement with the City of Irvine CERT (Community Emergency Response Team). He also serves on the Board of Directors for South County Outreach, where he helps prevent hunger and homelessness in our community.

"I am humbled and honored to receive this award from the Greater Irvine Chamber," said Entner. "I can't thank the PSQ team and our partners enough, who work tirelessly to deliver unforgettable experiences for the Orange County community. It truly takes a village and is so rewarding to bring joy to people's lives with all our event and venue productions."

About PSQ Productions

Irvine-based PSQ Productions is Orange County's largest event production and venue management company with over 30 years of experience in producing events and managing event venues in Orange County. The PSQ team produces more than 100 events annually, ranging from professional sports games to concerts and annual festivals, bringing entertainment and joy to more than 500,000 guests a year. In addition, PSQ Productions manages two 5,000-person event venues in Orange County - Great Park Live and Championship Soccer Stadium at the Great Park in Irvine. For more information on PSQ Productions, visit www.psqproductions.com .

SOURCE PSQ Productions