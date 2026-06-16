Is $9.50 Per Share a Fair Buyout Price for Global Business Travel Group (GBTG) Stock? Kaskela Law is Investigating the Transaction and Encourages GBTG Shareholders to Contact the Firm to Protect Their Investment

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaskela Law is investigating the recently announced buyout of Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE: GBTG) ("GBTG") shareholders to determine whether the transaction as structured is fair and provides investors with a sufficient monetary premium for their GBTG shares.

Click here for additional information: https://kaskelalaw.com/case/global-business-travel-group/

On May 4, 2026, GBTG announced that it had agreed to go private at a price of $9.50 per share in cash. Upon completion of the transaction, GBTG's public shareholders will be cashed out of their investment position and the company's shares will no longer be publicly traded.

According to firm founder D. Seamus Kaskela, Esquire: "We are investigating this transaction to determine whether $9.50 per share provides GBTG investors with a sufficient premium for their shares, when at the time the transaction was announced at least one stock analyst was maintaining a price target for GBTG's shares of $12.00 per share – over 25% higher than the buyout price. We encourage investors who think the buyout price is too low to promptly contact our team to discuss their no-cost legal rights and options with respect to this buyout."

GBTG shareholders are encouraged to contact lead investigative attorney Adrienne Bell, Esquire for a free consultation and to discuss their legal rights and options at (484) 229 – 0750, by email at [email protected], or by filling out the firm's online form at:

https://kaskelalaw.com/case/global-business-travel-group/

ABOUT KASKELA LAW:

Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation on a contingent basis (i.e., the firm's clients are never responsible for any out-of-pocket costs for legal representation). Since 2020, the firm has helped to recover over $500 million for investors. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC, including the firm's recent notable recoveries for investors, please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.

KASKELA LAW LLC

D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.

Adrienne Bell, Esq.

18 Campus Blvd., Suite 100

Newtown Square, PA 19073

(484) 229 - 0750

www.kaskelalaw.com

This communication may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.

SOURCE Kaskela Law LLC