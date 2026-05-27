Is $9.50 Per Share a Fair Buyout Price for Global Business Travel Group (GBTG) Shareholders?

Kaskela Law Encourages GBTG Shareholders to Contact the Firm to Discuss Their Rights and Options to Seek Additional Compensation

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa., May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaskela Law is investigating the recently announced proposed buyout of Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE: GBTG) ("Amex GBT") shareholders to determine whether the transaction as structured is fair and provides sufficient value to investors for their shares.

Click here for additional information: https://kaskelalaw.com/case/global-business-travel-group/

On May 4, 2026, Amex GBT disclosed its agreement to become a private entity, valuing each share at $9.50 in cash. Once this transaction is finalized, public investors in Amex GBT will have their investment positions converted to cash, and the company's stock will no longer be traded on public exchanges.

An examination is being conducted to ascertain if Amex GBT's investors are being suitably compensated financially for their stock holdings. This inquiry also addresses whether the company's leadership, including its officers and/or directors, failed in their fiduciary responsibilities or contravened securities regulations by agreeing to the acquisition price of $9.50 per share. It is worth highlighting that, at the very moment the transaction was publicly disclosed, a minimum of one financial analyst had valued Amex GBT's shares at $12.00 per share.

Amex GBT shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq. or Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (484) 229 - 0750 for additional information about this investigation and their time sensitive legal rights and options to seek additional compensation for their shares.

Alternatively, investors may submit their information to the firm by clicking on the following link (or if necessary, by copying and pasting the link into your browser):

https://kaskelalaw.com/case/global-business-travel-group/

ABOUT KASKELA LAW:

Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation on a contingent basis (i.e., the firm's clients are never responsible for any out-of-pocket costs for legal representation). Since 2020, the firm has helped to recover over $500 million for investors. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC, including the firm's recent notable recoveries for investors, please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.

KASKELA LAW LLC

D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.

([email protected])

Adrienne Bell, Esq.

([email protected])

18 Campus Blvd., Suite 100

Newtown Square, PA 19073

(484) 229 - 0750

www.kaskelalaw.com

This communication may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.

SOURCE Kaskela Law LLC