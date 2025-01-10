Is Spring Break 2025 the Most Expensive Yet? Here's What You Need to Know

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Jan. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Students and families are eagerly counting down the days until spring break, which is shaping up to be both a busy and expensive travel season.

With travelers spending more than ever on trips this spring break, Squaremouth, the nation's leading travel insurance marketplace, provides a breakdown of the top spring break travel trends and spending habits in 2025.

Spring Break Travel Costs Continue to Rise

The average insured trip cost for spring break 2025 is $8,306—an increase of 26% compared to $6,125 in 2024, and up 33% from $5,485 in 2023. Travelers are clearly willing to spend more this year, with costs reflecting the growing demand for premium vacations.

"Coolcations" Are Out

In 2024, many travelers flocked to cold-weather destinations for spring break. However, this year has seen a notable decline in interest for locales like Switzerland, Iceland, and Antarctica, with some experiencing a drop of 60% or more compared to last year.

Warm Weather & Bucket List Trips are In

40% of travelers are planning to take a bucket-list trip in 2025 , and many are using spring break to do it. While warm weather favorites like Mexico and the Bahamas continue to be the top spring break destinations, bucket list countries such as Japan and Italy have risen in popularity this spring break by 8% and 6%, respectively.

Top 5 International Spring Break Destinations

Destination % of Travelers Average Trip Cost Mexico 11.3 % $3,872 Bahamas 7.11 % $4,235 Japan 5.67 % $9,987 Italy 3.66 % $6,455 Dominican Republic 2.8 % $4,745

Younger Generations Are Protecting Their Trips

While Boomers still insure the most trips overall, younger generations are increasingly prioritizing travel protection. Gen Z and Gen Alpha are leading the charge, accounting for 21% of insured spring break trips—an impressive 32% increase from 2024. In contrast, Boomers and the Silent Generation show declines in insured trips, down 13% and 40% year-over-year, respectively.

Generation % of Travelers 2025 2024 % Change YOY Boomers 33 % 38 % -13 % Gen X 21 % 19 % +10 % Millennial 20 % 18 % +10 % Gen Z 15 % 13 % +15 % Gen Alpha 6 % 5 % +17 % Silent 5 % 7 % -40 %

Methodology: Squaremouth analyzed travel insurance policy sales with travel dates between February 20 and April 15 of 2024 and 2025.

About Squaremouth: Squaremouth.com has insured over 3 million travelers. Using Squaremouth's intuitive quoting and comparison engine, award-winning support team, and veriﬁed customer reviews, travelers can save time and money to ﬁnd the best travel insurance policy for their trip.

Available Topic Expert: Jenna Hummer is available for comment and interview. [email protected]

SOURCE Squaremouth