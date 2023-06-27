Is the "three-pronged approach" to retirement dead?

U.S. Money Reserve

27 Jun, 2023, 05:00 ET

Protecting your portfolio in a new age

AUSTIN, Texas, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent survey found that 61% of Americans were more afraid of running out of money in retirement than of death. With Americans living longer post-retirement, ensuring that retirement assets include hedges against volatility and growth opportunities is critical.

For years the traditional approach to retirement has been the "three-pronged" approach of pensions, Social Security, and savings. However, pensions are becoming increasingly rare, Social Security trust funds are projected to be depleted by 2034, and inflation is eating through millions of Americans' personal savings. With all these forces at work, even with living frugally, it can be difficult for Americans to stretch their retirement funds to last and provide generational wealth.

These conditions led the panel of experts for U.S. Money Reserve's "In Conversation" to discuss how Americans can protect their retirement in a new world. The panel encourages consumers to look at their assets, see where their growth opportunities are, and see what hedges against volatility in markets are available.

Philip N. Diehl, 35th Director of the U.S. Mint (1994–2000) and President of U.S. Money Reserve, and Edmund Moy, 38th Director of the U.S. Mint (2006–2011) and U.S. Money Reserve's Senior IRA Strategist, are joined by Angela Roberts, U.S. Money Reserve CEO; Brad Chastain, U.S. Money Reserve's Director of Education; and host Chuck Woolery. They discuss how Americans can look at their own assets for growth opportunities.

About U.S. Money Reserve

U.S. Money Reserve is one of the nation's largest private distributors of U.S. government–issued gold, silver, platinum, and palladium products. The company is not affiliated the U.S. Government and the U.S. Mint.

Founded in 2001, U.S. Money Reserve has grown into one of the world's largest private distributors of U.S. and foreign government–issued gold, silver, platinum, and palladium legal-tender products, as well as precious metals IRAs. Hundreds of thousands of clients across the country rely on U.S. Money Reserve to diversify their assets with physical precious metals.

U.S. Money Reserve's uniquely trained team includes coin research and numismatic professionals equipped with expert market knowledge to find products that offer the highest profit potential for precious metals buyers at every level. U.S. Money Reserve goes above the industry standard to provide superior customer service, with the goal of establishing a long-term relationship with each and every one of its customers. U.S. Money Reserve is based in Austin, Texas.

