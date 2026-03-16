IS4S Opens Denver Office to Support Expanded UAV Operations

DENVER, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrated Solutions for Systems, Inc. (IS4S) is pleased to announce the official opening of its newest office located just north of Denver, Colorado. The establishment of this site represents a meaningful expansion of IS4S's unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) design, development, and integration capabilities. The Denver site has launched with the express goal of accelerating U.S. capabilities in low-cost autonomous unmanned systems for a variety of purposes.

IS4S Denver Site Established 2026

"We recognize an opportunity to do great things for both the broader small UAV community and for the country," said Dr. Robert Leishman, Denver site lead for IS4S. "With the team of UAV experts we've assembled, coupled with our core tenet of open architecture, IS4S is perfectly positioned to help U.S. Armed Forces match and exceed the capabilities of adversaries at a lower price point."

Leishman and team are designing and building a common electronics and software backbone to enable robust command and control, avionics, autonomy, and resilient navigation across a family of modular uncrewed platforms. In partnership with the Dronecode Foundation, IS4S is working with a coalition of open capabilities and teaming with companies that support low-cost intelligent unmanned systems, prioritizing methods to support wide adoption and a broader base of highly capable unmanned systems.

IS4S was founded in 2008 to offer a values-driven alternative to traditional defense contracting. The company is owned, operated, and controlled by its employees and is built on the foundation of integrity, technical excellence, and customer success. IS4S provides a broad range of services to government and commercial clients nationwide, specializing in several key technology areas, including position, navigation, and timing (PNT), systems engineering and integration, software development, open systems architecture, energetics, high power microwave, computational physics, additive manufacturing, customized containers, and production support. The company also offers expertise in acquisition strategy—bringing best-of-breed solutions through the system design agent concept—and program management services. IS4S operates across numerous government contract vehicles and industry consortiums.

For additional information, please visit IS4S.com or contact [email protected].

SOURCE IS4S