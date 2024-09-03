ISA Announces New ISA-95/IEC 62264 Enterprise-Control System Integration Certificate Program

DURHAM, N.C., Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Society of Automation (ISA) — the leading professional society for automation — has announced a new certificate program designed to provide an overview of the ISA-95/IEC 62264 standards framework for integrating enterprise and control systems in manufacturing.

With ISA's new certificate program, control system engineers and managers, system integrators, plant managers and other industrial automation professionals will be able to validate and showcase their understanding of this important framework. Leveraging the ISA-95/IEC 62264 standards, the program offers the knowledge needed to define business activities and the flow of information between flexible shop-floor execution systems and sophisticated enterprise planning (ERP) systems. It also covers key IT terminology to help ensure meaningful collaboration between manufacturing personnel and IT personnel working on integration projects.

To earn the ISA-95/IEC 62264 (E-CSI) Fundamentals Specialist certificate, students must successfully complete the ISA-95/IEC 62264 Enterprise-Control System Integration (E-CSI) Fundamentals training course, which is available in several formats: in-person in a classroom setting, an instructor-guided online course, a self-paced modular course and a virtual classroom. Students must also pass a multiple-choice exam to be granted a certificate.

"ISA is proud to have developed and launched a new certificate program for the ISA-95/IEC 62264 standards framework, one of the most critical standards frameworks for modern global manufacturing," said Dalton Wilson, managing director of education services for ISA. "Students in this program will be empowered to integrate enterprise and control systems in their organizations, ensuring accurate data exchange and visibility across manufacturing operations."

To learn more about the ISA-95/IEC 62264 Enterprise-Control System Integration certificate program, visit the ISA website.

About ISA

The International Society of Automation (ISA) is a non-profit professional association founded in 1945 to create a better world through automation. ISA's mission is to empower the global automation community through standards and knowledge sharing. ISA develops widely used global standards and conformity assessment programs; certifies professionals; provides education and training; publishes books and technical articles; hosts conferences and exhibits; and provides networking and career development programs for its members and customers around the world. Learn more at www.isa.org.

SOURCE The International Society of Automation