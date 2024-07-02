ISA Awards Scholarships to 30 Students from Seven Countries

Jul 02, 2024, 14:01 ET
DURHAM, N.C., July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --The International Society of Automation (ISA) – the leading professional society for automation – has announced the recipients of its 2024 scholarships. Thirty students from seven countries have been awarded a total of 60,000 USD to support tuition and research activities.
ISA scholarships are awarded to college or university students who demonstrate outstanding potential for long-range contribution to the fields of automation, instrumentation, systems and control. The scholarship awards support tuition and related expenses and research activities and initiatives. More information about the program is available at www.isa.org/scholarships.
"On behalf of the entire society, I would like to congratulate our slate of scholarship recipients," said Claire Fallon, ISA CEO and executive director. "Supporting the next generation of automation professionals is critical as ISA works to advance its mission to create a better world through automation. We are proud to be able to award so many students this year and look forward to seeing their contributions to our field in the future."
Recipients of ISA scholarships in 2024 in the named endowment category include:
Indraja Patil
NMIMS Global School – Mumbai, Maharashtra, IN
Bob & Mary Ives Endowment
Michael Biehler
Georgia Institute of Technology – Atlanta, Georgia, US
Daris & Gerald Wilbanks Endowment
Patrick Aherne
Munster Technological University– Cork, Munster, IE
Huston Endowment
Sahar Sowdagar
University of British Columbia – Kelowna, British Columbia, CA
Huston Endowment
Receipients of ISA division scholarships in 2024 include:
Ali Khan
Vishwakarma Institute of Technology – Pune, Maharashtra, IN
Education and Research Division Scholarship
Amolee Haldankar
MKSSS's Cummins College of Engineering for Women – Pune, Maharashtra, IN
Water and Wastewater Industries Division Scholarship
Arisa Chue
Stanford University – Stanford, California, US
Smart Manufacturing and IIoT Division Scholarship
Atishkar Singh
Vivekanand Education Society's Institute of Technology – Boisar, Maharashtra, IN
Process Measurement and Control Division Scholarship
Darren Tan Ming Hao
Universiti Teknologi Malaysia – Skudai, Johor, MY
Automatic Controls and Robotics Division Scholarship
Edison Macatangay
Saskatchewan Polytechnic – Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan, CA
Construction and Design Division Scholarship
Grace Amell
Miami University – Oxford, Ohio, US
Pulp and Paper Industry Division Scholarship
Harsh Pandit
Mukesh Patel School of Technology Management & Engineering – Mumbai, Maharashtra, IN
Safety and Security Division Scholarship
Jacob Luton
Pittsburg State University – Pittsburg, Kansas, US
Automatic Controls and Robotics Division Scholarship
Lucas Lomba Fernández
Universidad Politécnica de Madrid. Escuela Superior de Ingeniería Industrial– Madrid, ES
Automation Project Management and Delivery Division Scholarship
Manikandan Pandiyan
University of Michigan – Ann Arbor, Michigan, US
Chemical and Petroleum Industries Division Scholarship
Maria Roselle Cahilig
Northern Alberta Institute of Technology – Edmonton, Alberta, CA
Construction and Design Division Scholarship
Meegan Heerlyn
Western Michigan University – Kalamazoo, Michigan, US
Pulp and Paper Industry Division Scholarship
Mohamad Shahzeb Chakkiwala
Dharmsinh Desai University – Nadiad, Gujarat, IN
Safety and Security Division Scholarship
Nandhini N
Madras Institute of Technology, Anna University – Chennai, Tamil Nadu, IN
Automation Project Management and Delivery Division Scholarship
Nehit Panchamia
Mukesh Patel School of Technology, Management and Engineering – Mumbai, Maharashtra, IN
Smart Manufacturing and IIoT Division Scholarship
Nihar Vadadoriya
Institute Of Technology, Nirma University – Ahmedabad, Gujarat, IN
Food and Pharmaceutical Industries Division Scholarship
Prachiti Mujumdar
MKSSS's Cummins College of Engineering for Women – Pune, Maharashtra, IN
Process Measurement and Control Division Scholarship
Rhitika Sharma
MKSSS's Cummins College of Engineering for Women – Pune, Maharashtra, IN
Food and Pharmaceutical Industries Division Scholarship
Rohit Gavali
Imperial College London – London, UK
Education and Research Division Scholarship
Sakshi Kulkarni
MKSSS's Cummins College of Engineering for Women – Pune, Maharashtra, IN
Water and Wastewater Industries Division Scholarship
Samruddhi Patil
Mukesh Patel School of Management Studies and Engineering – Mumbai, Maharashtra, IN
Power Industry Division Scholarship
Troy Crooks
Purdue University – West Lafayette, Indiana, US
Power Industry Division Scholarship
Vivek Biradar
Reva University – Bangalore, Karnataka, IN
Aerospace and Test Measurement Division Scholarship
Wilson Williams
Saskatchewan Polytechnic – Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan, CA
Chemical and Petroleum Industries Division Scholarship
Yuhao Wu
Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University – Blacksburg, Virginia, US
Aerospace and Test Measurement Division Scholarship
About ISA
The International Society of Automation (ISA) is a non-profit professional association founded in 1945 to create a better world through automation. ISA's mission is to empower the global automation community through standards and knowledge sharing. ISA develops widely used global standards and conformity assessment programs; certifies professionals; provides education and training; publishes books and technical articles; hosts conferences and exhibits; and provides networking and career development programs for its members and customers around the world. Learn more at www.isa.org.
SOURCE The International Society of Automation
Share this article