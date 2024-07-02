ISA Awards Scholarships to 30 Students from Seven Countries

DURHAM, N.C., July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --The International Society of Automation (ISA) – the leading professional society for automation – has announced the recipients of its 2024 scholarships. Thirty students from seven countries have been awarded a total of 60,000 USD to support tuition and research activities.

ISA scholarships are awarded to college or university students who demonstrate outstanding potential for long-range contribution to the fields of automation, instrumentation, systems and control. The scholarship awards support tuition and related expenses and research activities and initiatives. More information about the program is available at www.isa.org/scholarships.

"On behalf of the entire society, I would like to congratulate our slate of scholarship recipients," said Claire Fallon, ISA CEO and executive director. "Supporting the next generation of automation professionals is critical as ISA works to advance its mission to create a better world through automation. We are proud to be able to award so many students this year and look forward to seeing their contributions to our field in the future."

Recipients of ISA scholarships in 2024 in the named endowment category include:

Indraja Patil

NMIMS Global School – Mumbai, Maharashtra, IN

Bob & Mary Ives Endowment

Michael Biehler

Georgia Institute of Technology – Atlanta, Georgia, US

Daris & Gerald Wilbanks Endowment

Patrick Aherne

Munster Technological University– Cork, Munster, IE

Huston Endowment

Sahar Sowdagar

University of British Columbia – Kelowna, British Columbia, CA

Huston Endowment

Receipients of ISA division scholarships in 2024 include:

Ali Khan

Vishwakarma Institute of Technology – Pune, Maharashtra, IN

Education and Research Division Scholarship

Amolee Haldankar

MKSSS's Cummins College of Engineering for Women – Pune, Maharashtra, IN

Water and Wastewater Industries Division Scholarship

Arisa Chue

Stanford University – Stanford, California, US

Smart Manufacturing and IIoT Division Scholarship

Atishkar Singh

Vivekanand Education Society's Institute of Technology – Boisar, Maharashtra, IN

Process Measurement and Control Division Scholarship

Darren Tan Ming Hao

Universiti Teknologi Malaysia – Skudai, Johor, MY

Automatic Controls and Robotics Division Scholarship

Edison Macatangay

Saskatchewan Polytechnic – Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan, CA

Construction and Design Division Scholarship

Grace Amell

Miami University – Oxford, Ohio, US

Pulp and Paper Industry Division Scholarship

Harsh Pandit

Mukesh Patel School of Technology Management & Engineering – Mumbai, Maharashtra, IN

Safety and Security Division Scholarship

Jacob Luton

Pittsburg State University – Pittsburg, Kansas, US

Automatic Controls and Robotics Division Scholarship

Lucas Lomba Fernández

Universidad Politécnica de Madrid. Escuela Superior de Ingeniería Industrial– Madrid, ES

Automation Project Management and Delivery Division Scholarship

Manikandan Pandiyan

University of Michigan – Ann Arbor, Michigan, US

Chemical and Petroleum Industries Division Scholarship

Maria Roselle Cahilig

Northern Alberta Institute of Technology – Edmonton, Alberta, CA

Construction and Design Division Scholarship

Meegan Heerlyn

Western Michigan University – Kalamazoo, Michigan, US

Pulp and Paper Industry Division Scholarship

Mohamad Shahzeb Chakkiwala

Dharmsinh Desai University – Nadiad, Gujarat, IN

Safety and Security Division Scholarship

Nandhini N

Madras Institute of Technology, Anna University – Chennai, Tamil Nadu, IN

Automation Project Management and Delivery Division Scholarship

Nehit Panchamia

Mukesh Patel School of Technology, Management and Engineering – Mumbai, Maharashtra, IN

Smart Manufacturing and IIoT Division Scholarship

Nihar Vadadoriya

Institute Of Technology, Nirma University – Ahmedabad, Gujarat, IN

Food and Pharmaceutical Industries Division Scholarship

Prachiti Mujumdar

MKSSS's Cummins College of Engineering for Women – Pune, Maharashtra, IN

Process Measurement and Control Division Scholarship

Rhitika Sharma

MKSSS's Cummins College of Engineering for Women – Pune, Maharashtra, IN

Food and Pharmaceutical Industries Division Scholarship

Rohit Gavali

Imperial College London – London, UK

Education and Research Division Scholarship

Sakshi Kulkarni

MKSSS's Cummins College of Engineering for Women – Pune, Maharashtra, IN

Water and Wastewater Industries Division Scholarship

Samruddhi Patil

Mukesh Patel School of Management Studies and Engineering – Mumbai, Maharashtra, IN

Power Industry Division Scholarship

Troy Crooks

Purdue University – West Lafayette, Indiana, US

Power Industry Division Scholarship

Vivek Biradar

Reva University – Bangalore, Karnataka, IN

Aerospace and Test Measurement Division Scholarship

Wilson Williams

Saskatchewan Polytechnic – Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan, CA

Chemical and Petroleum Industries Division Scholarship

Yuhao Wu

Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University – Blacksburg, Virginia, US

Aerospace and Test Measurement Division Scholarship

About ISA

The International Society of Automation (ISA) is a non-profit professional association founded in 1945 to create a better world through automation. ISA's mission is to empower the global automation community through standards and knowledge sharing. ISA develops widely used global standards and conformity assessment programs; certifies professionals; provides education and training; publishes books and technical articles; hosts conferences and exhibits; and provides networking and career development programs for its members and customers around the world. Learn more at www.isa.org.

