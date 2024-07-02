ISA Awards Scholarships to 30 Students from Seven Countries

DURHAM, N.C., July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --The International Society of Automation (ISA) – the leading professional society for automation – has announced the recipients of its 2024 scholarships. Thirty students from seven countries have been awarded a total of 60,000 USD to support tuition and research activities.

ISA scholarships are awarded to college or university students who demonstrate outstanding potential for long-range contribution to the fields of automation, instrumentation, systems and control. The scholarship awards support tuition and related expenses and research activities and initiatives. More information about the program is available at www.isa.org/scholarships.

"On behalf of the entire society, I would like to congratulate our slate of scholarship recipients," said Claire Fallon, ISA CEO and executive director. "Supporting the next generation of automation professionals is critical as ISA works to advance its mission to create a better world through automation. We are proud to be able to award so many students this year and look forward to seeing their contributions to our field in the future."

Recipients of ISA scholarships in 2024 in the named endowment category include:

Indraja Patil
NMIMS Global School – Mumbai, Maharashtra, IN
Bob & Mary Ives Endowment

Michael Biehler
Georgia Institute of TechnologyAtlanta, Georgia, US
Daris & Gerald Wilbanks Endowment

Patrick Aherne
Munster Technological University– Cork, Munster, IE
Huston Endowment

Sahar Sowdagar
University of British ColumbiaKelowna, British Columbia, CA
Huston Endowment

Receipients of ISA division scholarships in 2024 include:

Ali Khan
Vishwakarma Institute of Technology – Pune, Maharashtra, IN
Education and Research Division Scholarship

Amolee Haldankar
MKSSS's Cummins College of Engineering for Women – Pune, Maharashtra, IN
Water and Wastewater Industries Division Scholarship

Arisa Chue
Stanford UniversityStanford, California, US
Smart Manufacturing and IIoT Division Scholarship

Atishkar Singh
Vivekanand Education Society's Institute of Technology – Boisar, Maharashtra, IN
Process Measurement and Control Division Scholarship

Darren Tan Ming Hao
Universiti Teknologi Malaysia – Skudai, Johor, MY
Automatic Controls and Robotics Division Scholarship

Edison Macatangay
Saskatchewan Polytechnic – Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan, CA
Construction and Design Division Scholarship

Grace Amell
Miami UniversityOxford, Ohio, US
Pulp and Paper Industry Division Scholarship

Harsh Pandit
Mukesh Patel School of Technology Management & Engineering – Mumbai, Maharashtra, IN
Safety and Security Division Scholarship

Jacob Luton
Pittsburg State UniversityPittsburg, Kansas, US
Automatic Controls and Robotics Division Scholarship

Lucas Lomba Fernández
Universidad Politécnica de Madrid. Escuela Superior de Ingeniería Industrial– Madrid, ES
Automation Project Management and Delivery Division Scholarship

Manikandan Pandiyan
University of MichiganAnn Arbor, Michigan, US
Chemical and Petroleum Industries Division Scholarship

Maria Roselle Cahilig
Northern Alberta Institute of Technology – Edmonton, Alberta, CA
Construction and Design Division Scholarship

Meegan Heerlyn
Western Michigan UniversityKalamazoo, Michigan, US
Pulp and Paper Industry Division Scholarship

Mohamad Shahzeb Chakkiwala
Dharmsinh Desai University – Nadiad, Gujarat, IN
Safety and Security Division Scholarship

Nandhini N
Madras Institute of Technology, Anna University – Chennai, Tamil Nadu, IN
Automation Project Management and Delivery Division Scholarship

Nehit Panchamia
Mukesh Patel School of Technology, Management and Engineering – Mumbai, Maharashtra, IN
Smart Manufacturing and IIoT Division Scholarship

Nihar Vadadoriya
Institute Of Technology, Nirma University – Ahmedabad, Gujarat, IN
Food and Pharmaceutical Industries Division Scholarship

Prachiti Mujumdar
MKSSS's Cummins College of Engineering for Women – Pune, Maharashtra, IN
Process Measurement and Control Division Scholarship

Rhitika Sharma
MKSSS's Cummins College of Engineering for Women – Pune, Maharashtra, IN
Food and Pharmaceutical Industries Division Scholarship

Rohit Gavali
Imperial College London – London, UK
Education and Research Division Scholarship

Sakshi Kulkarni
MKSSS's Cummins College of Engineering for Women – Pune, Maharashtra, IN
Water and Wastewater Industries Division Scholarship

Samruddhi Patil
Mukesh Patel School of Management Studies and Engineering – Mumbai, Maharashtra, IN
Power Industry Division Scholarship

Troy Crooks
Purdue UniversityWest Lafayette, Indiana, US
Power Industry Division Scholarship

Vivek Biradar
Reva University – Bangalore, Karnataka, IN
Aerospace and Test Measurement Division Scholarship

Wilson Williams
Saskatchewan Polytechnic – Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan, CA
Chemical and Petroleum Industries Division Scholarship

Yuhao Wu
Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State UniversityBlacksburg, Virginia, US
Aerospace and Test Measurement Division Scholarship

About ISA
The International Society of Automation (ISA) is a non-profit professional association founded in 1945 to create a better world through automation. ISA's mission is to empower the global automation community through standards and knowledge sharing. ISA develops widely used global standards and conformity assessment programs; certifies professionals; provides education and training; publishes books and technical articles; hosts conferences and exhibits; and provides networking and career development programs for its members and customers around the world. Learn more at www.isa.org.

