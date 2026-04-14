ISA Celebrates Fifth Annual International Automation Professionals Day

DURHAM, N.C., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Society of Automation (ISA) — the leading professional society for automation — will celebrate its fifth annual International Automation Professionals Day on 28 April 2026.

The digital event honors automation professionals working across all sectors — including manufacturing, engineering, cybersecurity, supply chain operations and critical infrastructure — whose expertise keeps critical industries running and enhances daily life around the world.

ISA invites individuals at all career levels, as well as students, to participate by sharing images and testimonials on social media. Anyone can join the global conversation by featuring themselves on the job, studying for their automation-related major or by giving statements about why they believe automation is changing the world for the better.

International Automation Professionals Day is celebrated each year on 28 April to recognize ISA's founding on that date in 1945. The Day serves as a tribute to the society's founders and their long-lasting contributions to the industry while celebrating the modern-day professionals who continue to advance automation and improve lives.

"Automation professionals improve life as we know it," said Claire Fallon, CEO of ISA. "Not only do automation professionals bring deep expertise that drives efficiency and reduces cost, they also help avert disasters, design life-saving alerts and safeguard people every day. Their work has a real human impact."

ISA President Ashley Weckwerth emphasized the importance of celebrating the field. "Automation professionals are working around the clock, every single day," she said. "This celebration gives us an opportunity to thank and honor the people whose contributions make modern life possible for communities around the world."

Weckwerth added that she hopes to see broad participation from individuals and companies from all over the world on 28 April: "This year on International Automation Professionals Day, let's come together to share our stories and uplift the next generation of automation professionals through mentorship and support. It's a meaningful moment to celebrate all that we've achieved!"

International Automation Professionals Day 2026 will also feature a webinar with speakers from across the automation community discussing the subject of "The Future-Ready Automation Professional." Learn their thoughts on the skills, mindset and cross-functional capabilities that will matter most in the coming years, and listen in afterward for a snapshot of recent ISA activities, strategic direction and the upcoming election for the ISA Executive Board.

The webinar will take place 28 April 2026 at 9 a.m. ET, with live translations into multiple languages being offered via Zoom. The speaker lineup includes:

Moderator: Ashley Weckwerth, ISA President

Panelists:

Riddhi Padariya, The Boring Company





Chad Paxson, Cobb County-Marietta Water Authority





Olawale Akande, DEM Controls





SZ Lin, ISA Taiwan Section

Speaker: Claire Fallon, ISA CEO

ISA members as well as non-members interested in attending the webinar may register for the event at programs.isa.org/iapd-webinar.

International Automation Professionals Day takes place on 28 April. In addition to the webinar, you can join in this year's celebration by using #IAPD or #AutomationProDay on social media with your testimonial about why you think automation is making the world a better place. To learn more about how to participate in this year's celebration, visit www.isa.org/iapd.

About ISA

The International Society of Automation (ISA) is a non-profit professional association founded in 1945 to create a better world through automation. ISA's mission is to empower the global automation community through standards and knowledge sharing. ISA develops widely used global standards and conformity assessment programs; certifies professionals; provides education and training; publishes books and technical articles; hosts conferences and exhibits; and provides networking and career development programs for its members and customers around the world. Learn more at www.isa.org.

SOURCE The International Society of Automation