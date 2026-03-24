ISA's Fourth Annual Industrial Cybersecurity Event Releases Full Program

The 2026 ISA OT Cybersecurity Summit will include two breakfast forums and an expo, as well as many speaker sessions and training opportunities.

DURHAM, N.C., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Society of Automation (ISA) — the leading professional society for automation — has announced the full program for its fourth annual OT Cybersecurity Summit in Prague on 16-18 June 2026.

The Summit will draw hundreds of experts in operational technology (OT) cybersecurity at the management level or higher in the energy, manufacturing, water/wastewater, oil and gas and maritime/transportation industries. This two-track, multi-day event will be organized around two major topics: threat intelligence in supply chain security and cyber-physical safety risk management. The keynote address will offer perspectives on transatlantic cyber cooperation from Berta Jarošová, cyber attachée to the United States and Canada for Czechia and co-founder of Women4Cyber Czechia.

Two breakfast forums — a new offering this year — will include thoughtful discussion panels with top cybersecurity experts. Those who attend these forums can expect to leave with practical insights on bridging IT and OT and turning cyber directives into actionable plans.

The Cyber Empowerment Forum features:

Megan Samford, VP, chief security officer, U.S. National Security Agreements and U.S. Federal Business, Schneider Electric

Berta Jarošová, cyber attachée to the United States and Canada, Embassy of the Czech Republic and co-founder of Women4Cyber Czechia

Dr. Marina Krotofil, independent expert evaluator and reviewer, European Commission

Cheri Caddy, senior cybersecurity advisor, Savannah River National Laboratory

Tatyana Bolton, principal, head of cyber practice, Monument Advocacy

The Countdown to Compliance Forum features:

Steve Mustard, president, au2mation

Ilja David, co-founder, IT/OT cybersecurity manager and architect, Iron OT

Gustav Martin Bartel, senior expert, cybersecurity industrial IT, Robert Bosch GmbH

Lukasz Kister, Ph.D., Cyber Resilience Act (CRA) Expert Group member, European Commission

Petr Kopřiva, senior consultant, BDO Consulting s.r.o.

With this conference, ISA is leading the charge to demonstrate how consensus standards and conformity assessment can meet the critical needs arising from current events and new regulation, including the Cyber Resilience Act, or CRA. ISA sets many of the technical standards used in industrial automation, including ISA/IEC 62443, the world's only consensus-based automation and control systems cybersecurity standards. In addition to developing and maintaining these standards, ISA offers training and credentialing on cybersecurity; certifies products, processes and systems through its ISASecure® certification; and raises awareness about the importance of OT cybersecurity through its membership consortium, the ISA Global Cybersecurity Alliance (ISAGCA).

"The ISA community brings together many of the world's top industrial cybersecurity experts, and we are proud to have developed ISA/IEC 62443, the standards that set the most secure operational technologies," said Claire Fallon, CEO of ISA. "What sets apart the ISA OT Cybersecurity Summit is its focus on sharing real-world insight into ISA/IEC 62443 and effective approaches for putting those standards into practice."

In addition to a robust technical program, the 2026 OT Cybersecurity Summit will offer multiple additional workshops, special events and industry-leading training opportunities for attendees:

Training: Using the ISA/IEC 62443 Standards to Secure Your Control Systems (IC32) and IACS Cybersecurity Design and Implementation (IC34)

Incident Command Systems for Industrial Control Systems (ICS4ICS) workshop: A tutorial for ICS4ICS, which combines OT/ICS, incident command and cybersecurity work into one framework to improve cyber incident response capabilities at companies and organizations.

Early-bird registration for the 2026 OT Cybersecurity Summit in Prague is now open at a reduced price until 17 April 2026, at which point standard pricing will take effect. Early-bird tickets to the breakfast forums and expo start at 125 USD. Early-bird tickets to the conference — including the breakfast forums and expo in addition to networking receptions and program stages — start at 940 USD for ISA members. To register for the event or to learn more about the program and sponsorship opportunities, visit otcs.isa.org.

About ISA

The International Society of Automation (ISA) is a non-profit professional association founded in 1945 to create a better world through automation. ISA's mission is to empower the global automation community through standards and knowledge sharing. ISA develops widely used global standards and conformity assessment programs; certifies professionals; provides education and training; publishes books and technical articles; hosts conferences and exhibits; and provides networking and career development programs for its members and customers around the world. Learn more at www.isa.org.

SOURCE The International Society of Automation