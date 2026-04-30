Palindrome Technologies Gains Full Accreditation to Certify Products to the ISASecure Program

DURHAM, N.C., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Society of Automation (ISA) — the leading professional society for automation — announced Palindrome Technologies has received full accreditation from the International Accreditation Service (IAS) and ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB) to serve as an ISO/IEC 17065 accredited certification body for the globally recognized certification program ISASecure®, a wholly owned subsidiary of ISA.

The ISASecure certification program validates conformance to the ISA/IEC 62443 series of internationally adopted standards for industrial security. Palindrome is now accepting product submittals for ISASecure certification. Palindrome's contact details can be found on the ISASecure.org website at this link: https://isasecure.org/certification/certify-now

ISASecure assesses automation and control products and systems to ensure they are robust against network attacks, free from known vulnerabilities and meet the security capabilities defined in the ISA/IEC 62443 standards. All ISASecure certifications are conducted by globally recognized ISO/IEC 17065 accredited certification bodies.

Palindrome Technologies is a cybersecurity research and testing firm, established in 2005, which provides security assurance services to Fortune 500 companies and growing organizations. Palindrome is an accredited ISO/IEC 17025 laboratory and can guide customers through product certifications including IEEE, NIST, HITRUST, HIPAA and now ISASecure SDLA, CSA, SSA and ICSA certification to ISA/IEC 62443 standard.

As an ISA Security Compliance Institute (ISCI) member, Palindrome has been involved in the technical development of ISASecure's newest conformance scheme, the ISASecure Automation Control System Security Assurance (ACSSA) program. Palindrome staff were among the first to complete the ISASecure ACSSA for Evaluators training and certification.

"The ISASecure certification program gives product suppliers a clear, globally recognized path to demonstrate conformance to the ISA/IEC 62443 standard and provides asset owners greater confidence that the technologies they deploy are robust against real-world threats. Palindrome is proud to support this mission with rigorous, repeatable evaluations that help teams build security in from the start and differentiate trusted products in the marketplace," said Mike Stauffer, vice president of product testing and certification at Palindrome Technologies.

The ISASecure program — which currently has ISO/IEC 17065 accredited certification bodies in the U.S., Japan, Taiwan, Singapore, Italy, Germany and India — is rapidly expanding its global reach through additional agreements with certification bodies around the world.

"We are pleased to have Palindrome Technologies join the ISASecure program as an accredited ISASecure certification body," said Dr. Mark P. DeAngelo, program manager of ISASecure®.

About ISASecure®

Founded in 2007 by the International Society of Automation (ISA), the ISASecure® mission is to provide the highest level of assurance possible for the cybersecurity of industrial automation control systems. ISASecure, a wholly owned subsidiary of ISA, is a globally recognized ISA/IEC 62443 conformance scheme, conducting certifications for off-the-shelf control system products and supplier development practices since 2010.

Founders and key supporters of ISASecure include BP, Chevron, ExxonMobil, Saudi Aramco, Shell, GSK, Honeywell, Johnson Controls, Schneider Electric, Yokogawa, Carrier, Siemens, YPF, Amazon Web Services, exida, TUV Rheinland, CSSC, FM Approvals, Synopsys, Trust CB, SecurityGate, BYHON, TUV SUD, Trane and Bureau Veritas. The program's ISASecure designation signifies to the marketplace that industrial automation and control products conform to industry-consensus cybersecurity standards. The ISASecure trademark provides confidence to users of ISASecure certified products and systems and creates product differentiation for suppliers who conform to the ISASecure specifications.

The ACSSA assessment scheme evaluates asset owner's control systems to the ISA/IEC 62443-2-1, 2-4, 3-2 and 3-3 asset owner operational technology (OT) cybersecurity standards.

About Palindrome

Palindrome Technologies is a cybersecurity research and product testing firm that helps manufacturers and technology providers validate security, resilience and compliance across high-impact markets, including operational technology (OT) and industrial control systems (ICS), medical devices and healthcare, telecommunications and IoT. As an accredited ISO/IEC 17025 laboratory and deep expertise in secure development and assurance testing, Palindrome delivers rigorous evaluations from vulnerability research and penetration testing to protocol and interface testing and guides customers through industry-recognized certification programs such as ISASecure® (ISA/IEC 62443).

About ISA

The International Society of Automation (ISA) is a non-profit professional association founded in 1945 to create a better world through automation. ISA's mission is to empower the global automation community through standards and knowledge sharing. ISA develops widely used global standards and conformity assessment programs; certifies professionals; provides education and training; publishes books and technical articles; hosts conferences and exhibits; and provides networking and career development programs for its members and customers around the world. Learn more at www.isa.org.

SOURCE The International Society of Automation