ISA100 WCI Seeks Nominations for 2025-26 Excellence in Automation Award

DURHAM, N.C., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Society of Automation (ISA) — the leading professional society for automation — and the ISA100 Wireless Compliance Institute (WCI) have announced the opening of the 2025-26 ISA100 Wireless Excellence in Automation Award submission process. Applications for the award are due by 30 April 2026.

The ISA100 Wireless Excellence in Automation Award is presented each year to an end-user company that has demonstrated outstanding leadership and innovation in the use of ISA100 Wireless technology. The award was created by the ISA100 Wireless Compliance Institute to promote the application and use of ISA100 Wireless technology.

What is eligible for nomination?

1. Any application, large or small, which makes use of ISA100 Wireless to improve operations and/or lower costs can be nominated for this award. Preference will be given to those applications or use cases which demonstrate leadership and innovation in their use of ISA100 Wireless technology. The award is intended to highlight the use of the technology rather than any specific supplier.

2. A field trial or controlled study that includes published results which contribute to the understanding of the ISA100 Wireless technology and its suitability for various applications in industry.

What is required of the award winner?

The winner must agree to the use of its name and company logo for publicizing the award in electronic and print media. (The winner will be included in the review and approval of the press release announcing the award prior to distribution.)

The winning company is expected to (1) share relevant results and data in a white paper to clearly demonstrate the value of their ISA100 Wireless use case and/or research and (2) participate in an ISA100 Wireless webinar on their project, including implementation and post-results.

The winning company is invited to send a representative to accept the ISA100 Wireless award at the ISA Automation Summit & Expo (ASE) in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. to be held 27-29 September 2026.

What does the winning company receive?

The winning company receives a custom-engraved crystal trophy during their presentation slot at the ASE. The award is presented during the ISA ASE Awards Gala, and a press release is issued. The winning company representative also has their fee waived for attending the ASE event.

The winning company gains recognition for their achievements related to ISA100 Wireless technology and joins past end-user recipients of the ISA100 Wireless Excellence in Automation Award, including TotalEnergies EP Ratawi Hub, Aramco, OMV Petrom, Fuji Oil Company, Ltd., BAPCO, Phillips 66, PETRONAS, Nippon Steele and more.

Nominations for the ISA100 Wireless Excellence in Automation Award may be submitted here.

About ISA100 Wireless

ISA100 Wireless is a plant-wide wireless infrastructure technology that improves plant performance, simplifies wireless operations and reduces costs. It was developed through a multi-stakeholder process to meet the specific needs of industrial wireless communication. ISA100 Wireless certification assures interoperability between vendors - delivering end users the choice of best-of-breed wireless solutions that are standards-based, resilient, and secure. ISA100 Wireless is a non-profit industrial consortium under the umbrella of the International Society of Automation (ISA). Learn more at www.isa100wci.org.

About ISA

The International Society of Automation (ISA) is a non-profit professional association founded in 1945 to create a better world through automation. ISA's mission is to empower the global automation community through standards and knowledge sharing. ISA develops widely used global standards and conformity assessment programs; certifies professionals; provides education and training; publishes books and technical articles; hosts conferences and exhibits; and provides networking and career development programs for its members and customers around the world. Learn more at www.isa.org.

