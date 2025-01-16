ISA Elevates Seven Members to Fellow

News provided byThe International Society of Automation
Jan 16, 2025, 11:00 ET
DURHAM, N.C., Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Society of Automation (ISA) — the leading professional society for automation — congratulates the seven individuals elevated to the distinguished grade of ISA Fellow in 2025.
Marco (Marc) Ayala
MITRE Corporation
As a respected ISA cyber courses instructor, AMSC Cybersecurity Chair and InfraGard member, serving as Maritime Domain Sector Chief for ports and terminals.
Dr. Jayesh Barve
GE Vernova Advanced Research Center
For his exemplary academia-plus-industrial R&D contributions in advanced controls optimization addressing energy transition and global energy access challenges via innovative "lab-scale steam-generator" research-prototype ("agile" power-plant boiler-controls R&D) and "microgrid-in-box" with integrated IIoT-edge-cloud solution pilot-product ("viable" rural electrification solution).
Dr. Harvindar Singh Gambhir
Council of Vibration Specialists (CVS)
For his contributions to the field of automation in process instrumentation and controls used in oil & gas, refinery, petrochemicals.
Steve Mustard
au2mation
For leading efforts to ensure the U.S. NIST Cybersecurity Framework included ISA/IEC 62443 and for successfully implementing a practical approach to cybersecurity based on the ISA/IEC 62443 standards across multiple industry sectors.
Steven Pflantz
CRB Engineers and Consultants
For his creation, execution and success of a unique and inclusive automation mentorship process utilizing real-time issues and considerations.
Dr. Brian P. Romano
The Arthur G. Russell Co., Inc.
For his development of automation curricula and teaching the art and science of control systems engineering to the next generation.
Dr. Ravindra Thamma
Central Connecticut State University
For pioneering the first ABET-accredited robotics and mechatronics curriculum, harmonizing academic training with industry demands and advancing early research in internet-based control systems and Industry 4.0 paradigms.
The esteemed Fellow member grade is one of ISA's highest honors, recognizing only those Senior Members who have made exceptional contributions to the automation profession, in practice or in academia. "ISA is proud to acknowledge these distinguished achievers who have made a positive impact on the automation industry with their exceptional contributions," said Scott Reynolds, ISA president. "We appreciate those who made nominations and congratulate those who are being elevated to Fellow. It is my honor to recognize them."
Congratulations to ISA's class of 2025 Fellows. Nominations for 2026 are open here.
About ISA
The International Society of Automation (ISA) is a non-profit professional association founded in 1945 to create a better world through automation. ISA's mission is to empower the global automation community through standards and knowledge sharing. ISA develops widely used global standards and conformity assessment programs; certifies professionals; provides education and training; publishes books and technical articles; hosts conferences and exhibits; and provides networking and career development programs for its members and customers around the world. Learn more at www.isa.org.
SOURCE The International Society of Automation
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?
Newsrooms &
Influencers
Digital Media
Outlets
Journalists
Opted In
Share this article