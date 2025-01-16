ISA Elevates Seven Members to Fellow

DURHAM, N.C., Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Society of Automation (ISA) — the leading professional society for automation — congratulates the seven individuals elevated to the distinguished grade of ISA Fellow in 2025.

Marco (Marc) Ayala

MITRE Corporation

As a respected ISA cyber courses instructor, AMSC Cybersecurity Chair and InfraGard member, serving as Maritime Domain Sector Chief for ports and terminals.

Dr. Jayesh Barve

GE Vernova Advanced Research Center

For his exemplary academia-plus-industrial R&D contributions in advanced controls optimization addressing energy transition and global energy access challenges via innovative "lab-scale steam-generator" research-prototype ("agile" power-plant boiler-controls R&D) and "microgrid-in-box" with integrated IIoT-edge-cloud solution pilot-product ("viable" rural electrification solution).

Dr. Harvindar Singh Gambhir

Council of Vibration Specialists (CVS)

For his contributions to the field of automation in process instrumentation and controls used in oil & gas, refinery, petrochemicals.

Steve Mustard

au2mation

For leading efforts to ensure the U.S. NIST Cybersecurity Framework included ISA/IEC 62443 and for successfully implementing a practical approach to cybersecurity based on the ISA/IEC 62443 standards across multiple industry sectors.

Steven Pflantz

CRB Engineers and Consultants

For his creation, execution and success of a unique and inclusive automation mentorship process utilizing real-time issues and considerations.

Dr. Brian P. Romano

The Arthur G. Russell Co., Inc.

For his development of automation curricula and teaching the art and science of control systems engineering to the next generation.

Dr. Ravindra Thamma

Central Connecticut State University

For pioneering the first ABET-accredited robotics and mechatronics curriculum, harmonizing academic training with industry demands and advancing early research in internet-based control systems and Industry 4.0 paradigms.

The esteemed Fellow member grade is one of ISA's highest honors, recognizing only those Senior Members who have made exceptional contributions to the automation profession, in practice or in academia. "ISA is proud to acknowledge these distinguished achievers who have made a positive impact on the automation industry with their exceptional contributions," said Scott Reynolds, ISA president. "We appreciate those who made nominations and congratulate those who are being elevated to Fellow. It is my honor to recognize them."

Congratulations to ISA's class of 2025 Fellows. Nominations for 2026 are open here.

