ISA Explores Industrial AI's Impact on Automation in a New Position Paper

DURHAM, N.C., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Society of Automation (ISA) — the leading professional society for automation — today announced the publication of a new position paper, "Industrial AI and Its Impact on Automation," a forward-looking perspective on the opportunities, risks and standards-driven pathways for safely implementing artificial intelligence in industrial environments.

The paper traces AI's evolution from early expert systems and fuzzy logic to today's data-driven and generative AI, highlighting how these technologies are accelerating advancements in robotics, predictive maintenance, digital twins and real-time optimization. It also underscores the key role of proven standards frameworks like ISA/IEC 62443 in ensuring AI systems are transparent, secure, reliable and aligned with operational technology (OT) requirements.

"Industrial AI is reshaping the way complex processes are monitored, controlled and improved," said Claire Fallon, CEO and executive director of ISA. "With this position paper, ISA offers a pragmatic stance blending innovation with responsibility. Industrial organizations can affirm AI's ability to capture value while protecting people and processes."

Key themes from the position paper include:

Operational benefits : AI is bringing advancements in inspection, quality control and maintenance as well as vision-language-action models for robotics and developments in data capture and analysis for safer, more efficient plants.

: AI is bringing advancements in inspection, quality control and maintenance as well as vision-language-action models for robotics and developments in data capture and analysis for safer, more efficient plants. Risk-informed adoption : Critical factors to consider in AI adoption include human safety, system reliability, data quality, explainability and information protection, including novel attack vectors unique to AI systems.

: Critical factors to consider in AI adoption include human safety, system reliability, data quality, explainability and information protection, including novel attack vectors unique to AI systems. Standards at the core : The ISA/IEC 62443 series is highlighted as a flexible, comprehensive framework to mitigate current and emerging security vulnerabilities in industrial automation and control systems.

: The ISA/IEC 62443 series is highlighted as a flexible, comprehensive framework to mitigate current and emerging security vulnerabilities in industrial automation and control systems. Workforce readiness : Competency development, change management and upskilling must be emphasized, building on resources such as the U.S. Department of Labor's Automation Competency Model.

: Competency development, change management and upskilling must be emphasized, building on resources such as the U.S. Department of Labor's Automation Competency Model. Collaboration is key: The position paper invites industry, policymakers and academia to align on best practices, education and standards that enable responsible, scalable AI deployment.

The paper affirms ISA's commitment to collaboration across the automation community, calling for the establishment of strong consensus-based standards and the enhancement of education programs to include AI. It outlines many use cases for AI in industry, from data governance and risk assessment to integration with existing control architectures, suggesting how AI may augment critical operations with minimal disruptions.

"Industrial AI and Its Impact on Automation" is available now at www.isa.org/position-papers. The paper is intended for operations leaders, engineers, cybersecurity professionals, educators and policymakers seeking a concise, standards-aligned perspective on AI implementation in industrial contexts.

