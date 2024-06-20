ISA Hosts Leading OT Cybersecurity Summit in London

Attendance more than doubled in the event's second year

LONDON, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Society of Automation (ISA) – the leading professional society for automation – hosted its second-annual OT Cybersecurity Summit this week in London. The event boasted a 117% increase in attendance year over year, with 260 attendees, 34 sessions, 44 speakers and 14 sponsors.

"This is only the second year that ISA has hosted the OT Cybersecurity Summit, but already this event is recognized as the leading venue for conversations about operational technology and industrial cybersecurity," said Claire Fallon, ISA CEO and executive director. "As developers of the ISA/IEC 62443 series of standards, ISA is uniquely positioned to provide thought leadership, training and certification on these critical standards that are used the world over to ensure that industrial facilities are safe and secure."

The event included two tracks on intelligence evolution and internet of things (IoT) cybersecurity as well as an exclusive cybersecurity escape room experience designed specifically for ISA. In addition, ISA offered its most popular training courses - Using the ISA/IEC 62443 Standards to Secure Your Control Systems (IC32) and Assessing the Cybersecurity of New Existing IACS Systems (IC33) - as well as a workshop on the ISA/IEC 62443 series of standards.

Attendees shared their positive feedback:

"Cybersecurity is really a team sport, so there needs to be more ongoing collaboration between product vendors and asset owners. This event provides just the right environment for these conversations."

"Being part of ISA is all about knowledge sharing, community and collaboration. The collaborative community sets ISA events apart – the event doesn't "end" because we stay in touch and continue to work throughout the year to help solve some of the big challenges in cybersecurity."

"I love ISA events! The people are awesome – they are warm hearted, intellectual and passionate about engineering. They are people that definitely know their stuff but they aren't know it alls, so it's a really cool environment."

ISA announced the next OT Cybersecurity Summit will take place in Brussels, Belgium, on 17-19 June 2025. For more information about the event and to view photos, visit otcs.isa.org.

About ISA

The International Society of Automation (ISA) is a non-profit professional association founded in 1945 to create a better world through automation. ISA's mission is to empower the global automation community through standards and knowledge sharing. ISA develops widely used global standards and conformity assessment programs; certifies professionals; provides education and training; publishes books and technical articles; hosts conferences and exhibits; and provides networking and career development programs for its members and customers around the world. Learn more at www.isa.org.

