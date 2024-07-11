ISA Launches an AI-Powered Large-Language Model Trained on ISA Content

MimoSM service answers questions about industrial automation and cybersecurity

DURHAM, N.C., July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Society of Automation (ISA) – the leading professional society for automation – announced a new large-language model (LLM) trained on ISA content. Named MimoSM, this AI-powered LLM is educated on ISA standards, training, technical reports, white papers, articles and presentations, and can answer user questions about industrial automation and operational technology (OT) cybersecurity.

Mimo is now available at www.isa.org/mimo. ISA members have unlimited use of the service, and will be provided with links to the ISA source material referenced in Mimo's answer for further reading and research. Non-members may access the service but may only ask a limited number of questions and will receive less detailed answers.

"We are excited and proud to launch this exciting, first-of-its-kind service in support of the worldwide community of automation professionals," said Claire Fallon, ISA CEO and executive director. "ISA has a vast wealth of technical information, including the world's leading standards for industrial automation and OT cybersecurity. Mimo provides a novel way for users to engage with that content and deepen their understanding."

Mimo continues to be trained on new ISA content every day, and the service takes user feedback into account, with an opportunity to react to answers and provide commentary. As more users engage with Mimo, the service will continue to grow in its capabilities and offerings.

"Last year, ISA launched Pub Hub, the society's one-stop content portal for members. Mimo uses Pub Hub as a launch point for its learning, and refers back to documents hosted there for exclusive use by ISA members. This reliance on ISA technical content makes Mimo a richer and more relevant resource than ChatGPT or similar services," said Prabhu Soundarrajan, ISA President. "We are proud to continue to provide many different ways for the automation community to grow in their individual careers and their understanding of important topics in our industry."

ISA collaborated with Betty Bot to develop Mimo. For more information or to try Mimo, visit www.isa.org/mimo.

About ISA

The International Society of Automation (ISA) is a non-profit professional association founded in 1945 to create a better world through automation. ISA's mission is to empower the global automation community through standards and knowledge sharing. ISA develops widely used global standards and conformity assessment programs; certifies professionals; provides education and training; publishes books and technical articles; hosts conferences and exhibits; and provides networking and career development programs for its members and customers around the world. Learn more at www.isa.org.

