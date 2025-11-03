TotalEnergies EP Ratawi Hub Wins ISA100 Wireless Excellence in Automation Award

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla., Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Society of Automation (ISA) — the leading professional society for automation — and the ISA100 Wireless Compliance Institute (WCI) announced that TotalEnergies EP Ratawi Hub has won the 2024-25 ISA100 Wireless Excellence in Automation award. The award was presented at the 2025 ISA Automation Summit & Expo held recently in Lake Buena Vista, FL.

The Ratawi Hub project in Iraq represents a significant advancement in the implementation of safety-critical wireless gas detection systems amidst severe constraints. TotalEnergies encountered environmental hazards and legacy risks, including unexploded ordnance (UXO), which rendered traditional trenching for cables infeasible. Consequently, a fully wireless ISA100 solution was deployed, incorporating hydrocarbon and toxic gas detectors, wireless sounders and beacons, along with a standalone Dräger controller engineered for future integration into the site's Siemens SCADA system. The furthest detector from the control room was over 500 meters away, but it proved to be straightforward for the WCI technology and the Dräger team.

The project demonstrates that ISA100 wireless technology, combined with Safety Integrity Level 2 (SIL2)-capable devices, can deliver robust safety performance while decreasing installation time, risk and expense. Full SIL2 verification may be conducted subsequently if deemed necessary by operations. The Ratawi installation shortened the anticipated commissioning period from eight weeks to 10 days, reduced site exposure by 60% and attained deterministic alarm transmission with latency of less than two seconds across a 500-meter mesh network.

ISA100 Wireless is an international, standards-based technology that delivers reliable, secure and interoperable networks for industrial environments. Each year, the ISA100 Wireless Compliance Institute presents the ISA100 Wireless Excellence in Automation Award to a global end user company that has demonstrated outstanding leadership and innovation with ISA100 Wireless technology. TotalEnergies EP Ratawi Hub joins a distinguished list of end users who have received this award over the past 12 years.

"I am pleased to accept this award on behalf of TotalEnergies EP Ratawi Hub," said Adne Baer-Olsen from Dräger. "A big thank you to TotalEnergies for keeping an open mind in the solution of their challenge. I also appreciate the efforts by ISA100 WCI for developing the ISA100 protocol with built-in capabilities of cybersecurity and functional safety. Dräger educated the site team on our extensive experience of wireless to allow for an exemption to use wireless for safety. Together, TotalEnergies and Dräger came up with the installation plan. We installed the system in 10 days, and the system has met the needs and is working very well."

TotalEnergies, as one of the world's largest energy corporations, establishes stringent safety system requirements. ISA100 Wireless (ANSI/ISA-100.11a and IEC 62734) is an open standard based on IPv6 that offers secure, low-latency, self-healing mesh networks specifically designed for monitoring and safety-critical applications. Devices that are certified in conjunction with ISA100's 128-bit Advanced Encryption Standard (AES) enable a robust integration of speed, reliability and cyber resilience to protect personnel, equipment and the environment.

For Ratawi, response time, reliability and maintainability were key. Since wireless technology had not previously been employed for this application, the TotalEnergies team dedicated considerable time to assess the Dräger ISA100 solution. Following a thorough evaluation, the system was verified to meet the requisite safety standards, response time and functionality.

This project was undertaken through a tripartite collaboration with the TotalEnergies EP Ratawi Operations Team, Dräger experts and local Iraqi distributor Al Usol, making use of both global expertise and local knowledge.

Learn More at an Upcoming ISA100 Webinar and Installation White Paper

Look for details for ISA100's January 2026 webinar with Dräger and TotalEnergies to learn about the installations and results to date. In addition, a white paper will be released detailing the project plan, safety features, environmental considerations for the project and more.

