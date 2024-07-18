ISA Recognizes 2024 Celebrating Excellence Awardees

DURHAM, N.C., July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Society of Automation (ISA) — the leading professional society for automation — has announced the 2024 ISA Celebrating Excellence award recipients. With this honors and awards program, ISA has an opportunity to formally showcase and celebrate the remarkable achievements and contributions of its members, partners and other automation professionals.

The Celebrating Excellence awards program was created to stimulate, enhance, encourage, acknowledge and reward outstanding contributions to the Society and the automation profession. It provides an avenue for individuals to compete for recognition within established categories.

Congratulations to our 2024 awardees on their outstanding achievements and this well-deserved recognition.

2024 Celebrating Excellence Honorees

Automation Professional of the Year

Andrew McDonald

Enduring Society Service

James Federlein

Excellence in Mentoring

Jose Teruel Carrillo

Excellence in Education

Ahmad Al-Dabbagh

Excellence in Technical Achievement

Dattatray Sawant

Section Excellence

Spain Section

Pune Section

Ireland Section

Edmonton Section

Standards Achievement

Alan Raveling

Volunteers of the Year

Evangelina Atanes Sanchez

Ana Gonzalez

Edward Vodopest

Swati Madhe

Student Volunteers of the Year

Harikrishna Rao Mohan Rao

Anwesha Sen

Alauddeen Shaikh

Best-Selling Book

The Condensed Handbook of Measurement and Control, Fourth Edition by N. E. Battikha

This year's award recipients will be honored at the ISA Honors and Awards Gala on 2 October 2024 as part of the Automation Summit and Expo in Charleston, SC. For more information, visit ase.isa.org.

About ISA

The International Society of Automation (ISA) is a non-profit professional association founded in 1945 to create a better world through automation. ISA's mission is to empower the global automation community through standards and knowledge sharing. ISA develops widely used global standards and conformity assessment programs; certifies professionals; provides education and training; publishes books and technical articles; hosts conferences and exhibits; and provides networking and career development programs for its members and customers around the world. Learn more at www.isa.org.

