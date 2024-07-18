ISA Recognizes 2024 Celebrating Excellence Awardees

Jul 18, 2024, 11:45 ET
DURHAM, N.C., July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Society of Automation (ISA) — the leading professional society for automation — has announced the 2024 ISA Celebrating Excellence award recipients. With this honors and awards program, ISA has an opportunity to formally showcase and celebrate the remarkable achievements and contributions of its members, partners and other automation professionals.
The Celebrating Excellence awards program was created to stimulate, enhance, encourage, acknowledge and reward outstanding contributions to the Society and the automation profession. It provides an avenue for individuals to compete for recognition within established categories.
Congratulations to our 2024 awardees on their outstanding achievements and this well-deserved recognition.
2024 Celebrating Excellence Honorees
Automation Professional of the Year
- Andrew McDonald
Enduring Society Service
- James Federlein
Excellence in Mentoring
- Jose Teruel Carrillo
Excellence in Education
- Ahmad Al-Dabbagh
Excellence in Technical Achievement
- Dattatray Sawant
Section Excellence
- Spain Section
- Pune Section
- Ireland Section
- Edmonton Section
Standards Achievement
- Alan Raveling
Volunteers of the Year
- Evangelina Atanes Sanchez
- Ana Gonzalez
- Edward Vodopest
- Swati Madhe
Student Volunteers of the Year
- Harikrishna Rao Mohan Rao
- Anwesha Sen
- Alauddeen Shaikh
Best-Selling Book
- The Condensed Handbook of Measurement and Control, Fourth Edition by N. E. Battikha
This year's award recipients will be honored at the ISA Honors and Awards Gala on 2 October 2024 as part of the Automation Summit and Expo in Charleston, SC. For more information, visit ase.isa.org.
About ISA
The International Society of Automation (ISA) is a non-profit professional association founded in 1945 to create a better world through automation. ISA's mission is to empower the global automation community through standards and knowledge sharing. ISA develops widely used global standards and conformity assessment programs; certifies professionals; provides education and training; publishes books and technical articles; hosts conferences and exhibits; and provides networking and career development programs for its members and customers around the world. Learn more at www.isa.org.
