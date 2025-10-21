ISA Reflects on Attendee Growth, Noteworthy Moments from the 2025 Automation Summit & Expo in Florida

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla., Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Society of Automation (ISA) — the leading professional society for automation — today announced the successful conclusion of the 2025 ISA Automation Summit & Expo (ASE), held 5 – 7 October at Disney's Coronado Springs Resort in Lake Buena Vista, FL. The unique event format delivered a dynamic blend of technical discussions, hands-on learning and an expo experience focused on industrial automation, new technology implementation, cybersecurity and career development amidst rapid AI-driven change.

ASE grew significantly in 2025, drawing more than 630 attendees from across the worldwide automation community, representing a multitude of industries spanning manufacturing, energy, utilities, aerospace, pharmaceuticals and entertainment. Participants engaged in concurrent sessions covering standards, industry applications and emerging concepts, creating a high-energy environment for knowledge exchange and professional growth.

Event Highlights

Headline keynote sessions anchored conference themes with real-world case studies on implementing new technology and navigating evolving threats in OT cybersecurity. Keynotes included:





"To Infinity and Beyond: Innovation in Space Flight," Douglas Hurley, retired astronaut, NASA







"Confessions of a Dirty Hacker: Over Two Decades as a Hacking Curmudgeon," Tom Liston, owner, Bad Wolf Security

Automation leaders from organizations such as Lockheed Martin Ventures, AWS, Wabtec, Eli Lilly & Co. and MiTRE delivered pragmatic insights on modernizing operations, scaling secure architectures and enabling resilient, data-driven decision-making. A total of 67 speakers shared their perspectives.





The ISA Expo showcased 65 vendors across industrial automation, process control and OT cybersecurity, offering live demos, solution walk-throughs and peer-to-peer exchanges that helped attendees translate ideas into action.





ISA's flagship OT cybersecurity certificate courses, IC32 and IC33, provided hands-on training to help practitioners elevate their skills and validate competencies in critical areas of industrial security.





An interactive, cutting-edge VR experience brought real-world critical infrastructure scenarios to life in the Student Simulation Showcase, highlighting ISA's commitment to cultivating the next generation of automation professionals and advancing applied learning through student design competitions.





Networking activities — including the welcome reception, young professionals reception and exhibitor breaks — kept energy high and connections flowing throughout the event. On 6 October, ISA hosted its Honors & Awards Gala inside Pandora – The World of Avatar at Disney's Animal Kingdom® Theme Park, celebrating the achievements of top automation leaders with a memorable evening for attendees and their families.

"ISA takes pride in connecting the world's top experts in industrial automation," said Claire Fallon, CEO and executive director of ISA. "This year's Automation Summit & Expo delivered hands-on insights and a vibrant experience for our community."

The 2026 Automation Summit and Expo will be held in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, on 27-29 September.

ISA thanks its sponsors for the Automation Summit & Expo: Honeywell, Control Station, Fortinet, ZEDEDA and Acronis, as well as Igloo, Visco and VTScada, who provided the immersion room, VR technology and video wall, respectively. A complete list of sponsors and exhibitors can be found at ase.isa.org.

About ISA

The International Society of Automation (ISA) is a non-profit professional association founded in 1945 to create a better world through automation. ISA's mission is to empower the global automation community through standards and knowledge sharing. ISA develops widely used global standards and conformity assessment programs; certifies professionals; provides education and training; publishes books and technical articles; hosts conferences and exhibits; and provides networking and career development programs for its members and customers around the world. Learn more at www.isa.org.

SOURCE The International Society of Automation