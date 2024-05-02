Isaias Ponce, One Other Severely Injured in Crash With Digging Truck Outside Comanche

COMANCHE, Texas, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grossman Law Offices, with its principal office in Dallas, TX, extends thoughts and support to Isaias Ponce and the other individual involved in a truck accident that occurred on April 1, 2024, shortly before 6:45 p.m. along U.S. Highway 67 in Comanche County, TX . Mr. Ponce and his passenger sustained severe injuries in the crash.

Details About the Comanche County Truck Accident:

According to authorities, 21-year-old Isaias Ponce and a 20-year-old woman were traveling in an eastbound GMC pickup truck on U.S. Highway 67 in the vicinity west of C.R. 227 when the accident took place.

The weather and road conditions in the area at the time were reported to have been rainy and wet. Simultaneously, a 38-year-old man was traveling in a westbound electric company digging truck equipped with a boom. Officials indicate that, for reasons yet to be confirmed, the truck failed to safely maintain its lane of travel. It reportedly lost control and veered left, crossing into the center median and overturning onto its left side. Following that, it entered the eastbound lanes of the highway, resulting in a collision between the back top side of the truck and the front-end of the eastbound pickup.

The digging truck came to a stop resting on its left side and facing south, blocking both eastbound lanes of the highway. The pickup truck came to a stop facing northwest in the outside eastbound lane just east of the digging truck.

Reports state that both Ponce and his passenger in the pickup truck were severely injured. The man from the digging truck also apparently suffered minor injuries. All three victims were transported to local medical facilities by EMS to receive treatment. The incident is currently under investigation.

