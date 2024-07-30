ISASecure Strengthens its OT Cybersecurity Certification Program with Addition of Taiwan's Industrial Technology Research Institute

DURHAM, N.C., July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Society of Automation (ISA) – the leading professional society for automation – has announced that its ISASecure® program has added the Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) as an associate member. ISASecure assesses automation and control system products to ensure they are robust against network attacks, free from known vulnerabilities and meet the security capabilities defined in the ISA/IEC 62443 series of standards.

In recent years, Taiwan's government has increased its emphasis on the cybersecurity of industrial automation and control systems (IACS), embracing several parts of ISA/IEC 62443 as national standards and translating them into Chinese to enhance domestic industry players' understanding of the standards. ITRI is set to assist in developing current ISASecure technical specifications as well as future ISA/IEC 62443 certification programs, including the ISASecure IACS Security Assurance (ACSSA) program for securing operational technology running equipment at existing asset owner sites.

"We've been in contact with authoritative bodies around the world in support of their initiatives to adopt ISA/IEC 62443, the world's leading OT cybersecurity standards," said Andre Ristaino, ISA managing director of global consortia and conformity assessment. "In Taiwan and other locations, we are seeing these relationships continue to mature through formal support of the ISA/IEC 62443 standards and globally recognized ISASecure® certifications."

About ISA

The International Society of Automation (ISA) is a non-profit professional association founded in 1945 to create a better world through automation. ISA's mission is to empower the global automation community through standards and knowledge sharing. ISA develops widely used global standards and conformity assessment programs; certifies professionals; provides education and training; publishes books and technical articles; hosts conferences and exhibits; and provides networking and career development programs for its members and customers around the world. Learn more at www.isa.org.

About ISASecure

Founded in 2007 by the International Society of Automation (ISA), the ISASecure mission is to provide the highest level of assurance possible for the cybersecurity of industrial automation control systems. Founders and key supporters of ISASecure include: BP, Chevron, ExxonMobil, Saudi Aramco, Shell, GSK, Honeywell, Johnson Controls, Schneider Electric, Yokogawa, Carrier, Siemens, YPF, Amazon Web Services, exida, TUV Rheinland, CSSC, FM Approvals, Synopsys, Trust CB, SecurityGate, UL Solutions, Interstates, BYHON, TUV SUD, Trane, ITRI and Bureau Veritas. The Program's ISASecure designation signifies to the marketplace that industrial automation and control products conform to industry-consensus cybersecurity standards. The ISASecure trademark provides confidence to users of ISASecure certified products and systems and creates product differentiation for suppliers who conform to the ISASecure specifications. Assessments and certifications for automation in operation at asset owner sites are available under the ISASecure ACSSA scheme starting in 2025. For more, visit www.isasecure.org.

About ITRI

The Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) is one of the world's leading technology R&D institutions aiming to innovate a better future for society. Founded in 1973, ITRI has played a vital role in transforming Taiwan's industries from labor-intensive into innovation-driven. To address market needs and global trends, it has launched its 2035 Technology Strategy and Roadmap that focuses on innovation development in Smart Living, Quality Health, Sustainable Environment, and Resilient Society.

Over the years, ITRI has been dedicated to incubating startups and spinoffs, including well-known names such as UMC and TSMC. In addition to its headquarters in Taiwan, ITRI has branch offices in the U.S., Europe, and Japan in an effort to extend its R&D scope and promote international cooperation across the globe. For more information, please visit www.itri.org/eng.

