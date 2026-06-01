iScooter Celebrates 11 Years of Innovation with Anniversary Sale Across Europe

BERLIN, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- iScooter, an innovator dedicated to personal transportation solutions, is marking its 11th anniversary with a limited-time promotional campaign across Europe. Running from June 1-17, the exclusive deals feature significant savings across the product lineup.

Star Products

11 Years of Ride – Celebrate with iScooter

DX5Pro Electric Scooter - The Ultimate Commuter Companion : Built for daily commuters who prioritize safety and comfort, the DX5Pro features NFC card unlocking with a loud anti-theft alarm that locks the rear hub motor if tampered with. Equipped with front and rear hydraulic disc brakes for maximum stopping power, dual front fork suspension, and a single rear spring shock absorber, this delivers a smooth ride. The rugged iron frame, 9-inch LCD color display, and 17-inch tubeless fat tires ensure durability in all conditions. Includes a storage basket with a 330 lbs (150 kg) weight capacity.

: Built for daily commuters who prioritize safety and comfort, the DX5Pro features NFC card unlocking with a loud anti-theft alarm that locks the rear hub motor if tampered with. Equipped with front and rear hydraulic disc brakes for maximum stopping power, dual front fork suspension, and a single rear spring shock absorber, this delivers a smooth ride. The rugged iron frame, 9-inch LCD color display, and 17-inch tubeless fat tires ensure durability in all conditions. Includes a storage basket with a 330 lbs (150 kg) weight capacity. F7Ultra Electric Scooter - The SUV of E-Scooters : The F7Ultra combines 16-inch front and 12-inch rear wheels with an E-bike grade frame and dual suspension design. The TFT display combined with APP smart connectivity enhances rideability, stability, and comfort across complex terrains while providing superior safety protection.

: The F7Ultra combines 16-inch front and 12-inch rear wheels with an E-bike grade frame and dual suspension design. The TFT display combined with APP smart connectivity enhances rideability, stability, and comfort across complex terrains while providing superior safety protection. EB1S Electric Bike - Your Green Mobility Choice: The EB1S electric bike offers an eco-friendly alternative for urban travel, featuring a compact design suited for daily city commutes. With a 500W motor and app-enabled controls, the EB1S provides a practical, green transportation option for riders looking to reduce their carbon footprint.

Special Bonus

In addition to direct discounts with maximum savings up to £450, the campaign also introduces a promotional draw offering participants the opportunity to win a complimentary F7Ultra.

Founded with a focus on accessible electric mobility, iScooter has expanded its presence across international markets over the past decade. Its product range reflects a continued emphasis on combining performance, safety, and convenience, supporting diverse urban and recreational mobility needs.

About iScooter

Founded in 2015, iScooter develops smart, sustainable personal transportation solutions that address urban congestion and environmental challenges. Trusted in over 30 countries, the brand delivers intuitive, zero-emission mobility through innovative design and user-focused features, enabling cleaner, more efficient commutes and adaptable travel experiences for everyday life.

For more information, please visit:

Website: www.iscooterglobal.co.uk

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/iscooter.eu/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@iScooter/videos

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/iScooterEU

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