iScooter Welcomes Spring with City-Friendly Mobility and a Seasonal Riding Campaign in Britain and Europe

BERLIN, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As spring arrives across Europe, longer days and milder weather are reshaping how people move around cities. In urban hubs, commuters and leisure riders alike are increasingly turning to electric scooters as a flexible, low-emission way to navigate daily travel and enjoy the season outdoors. Reflecting this shift in urban mobility, iScooter is marking the start of spring with a dedicated Spring Sale campaign designed around real riding scenarios and everyday user experience.

Running from February 25 to April 10, the iScooter Spring Sale highlights the brand's commitment to making spring travel more convenient, more enjoyable, and more accessible for riders across different lifestyles. Rather than focusing purely on discounts, the campaign centers on added value for users, from member benefits to seasonal rewards.

During the campaign period, selected iScooter models will include free accessories or gifts, available in limited quantities. Members can also redeem reward points for free gifts or discount coupons, unlocking exclusive benefits reserved for registered users. In addition, iScooter will host regular giveaway activities across its platforms, offering participants the chance to win prizes, including a complete electric scooter as a grand prize.

The Spring Sale also spotlights several core models designed for different riding needs and environments:

i10plus , built with urban commuters in mind, is well suited for daily city travel, combining comfort and practicality for everyday rides.

, built with urban commuters in mind, is well suited for daily city travel, combining comfort and practicality for everyday rides. iX5S targets riders who frequently encounter uneven roads or mixed terrain, offering a more adaptable option for varied conditions.

targets riders who frequently encounter uneven roads or mixed terrain, offering a more adaptable option for varied conditions. iX7 Pro is positioned as a high-performance off-road electric scooter, aimed at users seeking stronger capabilities for demanding outdoor environments.

Through this spring campaign, iScooter continues to emphasize thoughtful product positioning based on real usage scenarios, rather than specifications alone.

Looking ahead, 2026 will be a major year for iScooter, with multiple new product launches planned. In 2025, the brand invested heavily in in-house research and development, completing the independent development of several new models. This marks an important step in iScooter's ongoing transition from a value-focused brand to one driven by product strength and technological capability.

This spring, iScooter invites riders to explore their cities with more freedom, more rewards, and more confidence. To learn more about the Spring Sale and participating products, please visit iScooter.

YouTube：https://www.youtube.com/@iScooter

Facebook：https://www.facebook.com/iScooterEU

Facebook Group:https://www.facebook.com/groups/iscooter.eu

Instagram：https://www.instagram.com/iscooter.eu/

SOURCE iScooter