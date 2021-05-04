ISG Adds Refrigeration Engineering Expertise

MILWAUKEE, May 4, 2021 ISG continues to grow by expanding to the Milwaukee area and bolsters their food and industrial business unit through the acquisition of Golden Industrial Refrigeration (GIR) of Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The strategic addition of refrigeration design allows the firm to provide a greater breadth of services to its existing clients nationwide and expand its geographical footprint to better support clients in southeast Wisconsin. This expansion provides an opportunity for significant growth as the firm seeks to add key talent and build the office locally to bolster all 12 of ISG's business units.

"GIR's extensive knowledge of industrial refrigeration supports ISG's diversification within the food production, processing, and warehousing industry by expanding our beverage and brewery client base," states ISG CEO Lynn Bruns, PE. "Adding a Milwaukee office strategically allows ISG to broaden our reach in Wisconsin and beyond." The office is ISG's 11th office across the Midwest in Minnesota, Iowa, South Dakota; and third in Wisconsin.

As a refrigeration engineering firm that focuses on large-scale refrigeration, the GIR addition brings more services to new and existing clients. Refrigeration engineering is an especially valuable service for food and industrial clients, ISG will utilize this experience to solidify its expertise in this space as well as expand services for sports and rec clients in ice arenas projects.

ISG's Food and Industrial Business Unit Leader and Vice President Brian Gjerde, PE, who specializes in operational efficiencies, workflow and programming for national food and industrial clients, also shares his excitement of this acquisition. Gjerde notes, "Bringing refrigeration engineering in-house will allow us to offer more comprehensive services under one roof. This means a streamlined process for coordination and communication, and a single point of contact for our clients."

Through this acquisition, ISG welcomes seven refrigeration professionals to its team of 325+ employee owners. "Adding industrial refrigeration to ISG's portfolio will take ISG one notch higher in the food chain of A/E services. This will differentiate ISG from its competitors. At the same time, GIR can now offer a full line of A/E services to our existing client base; this is a very exciting development. I am very excited to watch this develop nationally and even internationally," says Phillip Golden, PE of Golden Industrial Refrigeration.

Stay connected to other firm events and news by visiting ISG's newsroom.

About ISG

ISG, a 100 percent ESOP firm, has a rich history, which extends over 48 years, of building trusting relationships with clients, stakeholders, and the community. As a full-service architecture, engineering, environmental, and planning firm with 325+ professionals in offices throughout Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, and South Dakota, ISG provides exceptional services, strategies, and guidance to a wide range of markets nationwide. ISG fosters strong collaboration between all firm disciplines, providing clients a diverse knowledge base, high level of creativity, and broad perspective. ISG was named among the 100 fastest growing firms, best places to work for, and market excellence leader in the United States by Zweig Group, recognized as a Top 500 Design Firm by Engineering News-Record (ENR) magazine, and has earned spots on numerous Top Workplace and project recognition lists. To learn more about ISG, visit ISGInc.com.

Contacts

Tanya Pierce, Director of Marketing, ISG

[email protected], 952.426.0699

SOURCE ISG

Related Links

https://www.isginc.com

