ISG Earns Back-to-Back Zweig Group Tri-Fecta Awards

"Growth. Engagement. Opportunity. Ownership. That's just who we are," states Chad Surprenant, PE, ISG President and CEO. "We're in good company, and continually striving to do the right things with an ingenuity focus, humility, and a drive that is next to none. When it comes to talent engagement and needs to attract the right solution driven entrepreneurs who make a positive impact with our clients and communities, our ESOP structure isn't the only driver. We've said – you bring the chip on your shoulder, we'll provide the opportunity. We're competitive and grounded, and focused on the future," notes Chad.

About ISG

ISG, a 100 percent ESOP firm, has a rich history, which extends over 45 years, of building trusting relationships with clients, stakeholders, and the community. As a full service architecture, engineering, environmental, and planning firm with 270+ professionals in offices throughout Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, and South Dakota, ISG provides exceptional services, strategies, and guidance to a wide range of markets nationwide. ISG fosters strong collaboration between all firm disciplines providing clients a diverse knowledge base, high level of creativity, and broad perspective. ISG was named among the 100 fastest growing firms and best places to work for in the United States by Zweig Group, recognized as a Top 500 Design Firm by Engineering News-Record (ENR) magazine, named to the coveted PSMJ Circle of Excellence, and earned spots on numerous Top Workplace lists. Recent expansions include the organic start-up of a Sioux Falls, South Dakota location, acquisition of StruXture Architects in Iowa, and future September 2018 office relocation in Green Bay, Wisconsin. To learn more about ISG, visit www.is-grp.com.

ISG Media Contact:

Tiffany Olson - Director, Marketing

P: 952.426.0699 E: tiffany.olson@is-grp.com

