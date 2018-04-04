ISG Expands Local Iowa Talent and Expertise

After joining forces with Waterloo-based architecture and interior design firm, StruXture Architects (StruXture), and fully transitioning to the ISG brand this month, the additions of Tim, Nathan, Cody, and Jordan serve as strategic technical expansions of local talent.

"One of many great reasons why we (StruXture) joined forces with ISG was due to the fact that we are not bound by geography or services when we need to support clients. With a one firm mentality, we are able to offer full, multi-disciplinary and market solutions regardless of numbers within our office," states Craig Schwerdtfeger, AIA, ISG Principal, Senior Architect. "However, we are deeply committed to the community and find the opportunity to bring in talent from other areas inside and outside of the State truly unique," notes Craig.

Tim will take on a visible role in ISG's Waterloo/Cedar Falls evolution as Principal, building the local civil engineering team and supporting office growth initiatives. With over 10 years of experience in St. Louis, Missouri, Tim has focused on infrastructure and engineering designs that support community advancement.

Nathan, an ISG Architect, is already deeply entrenched in the local community, serving as a speaker for AIA-Iowa and leading Education, Commercial, Housing, and Civic-based projects across the State and into Minnesota. Nathan is also a proud Iowa State University (ISU) and Des Moines Area Community College graduate, both colleges that ISG has supported, including a direct investment in the College of Design and College of Engineering at ISU; President and CEO Chad Surprenant's, PE, alma mater.

Cody, Architectural Designer, speaks to the firm's emphasis on empowering talent and culture continuity as he is currently based out of ISG's Mankato, Minnesota office, taking advantage of a growth opportunity within the firm. Cody is a University of Minnesota graduate, and his expertise helps visually support community engagement and designs for numerous markets.

Jordan, Project Manager, will support the seasoned leadership and talents within the State, focusing on client engagement, project delivery, and relationship building opportunities. Jordan brings both a local understanding from Marshalltown, Iowa and Des Moines-based, employee-owned supermarket force, Hy-Vee.

"360 sustainability requires a deep commitment to local markets, understanding of barriers and opportunities needed for growth, awareness of talent engagement and retention, and emphasis on economic development. With Tim, Nathan, Cody, and Jordan supporting the already seasoned local teams within the State, we can truly take efforts to the next level," emphasizes Chad.

ISG, who is currently celebrating its 45th anniversary, will host a local networking event in late spring/early summer. Check out a recent Waterloo, Iowa led project by clicking on the City hyperlink.

